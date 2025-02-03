The former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi's warning and advice to Nigerians about President Tinubu's grip on power in 2027 has continued to generate concerns in the polity

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi supported Amaechi's stance and explained what opposition parties should do ahead of the 2027 election

Akinniyi further spoke on the recent moves by APC chieftains El-Rufai and Rauf Aregbesola, noting that "President Tinubu will have it tough to return in 2027"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, has backed Rotimi Amaechi's warning to Nigerians about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's grip on power in 2027.

Top political analyst reacts as Amaechi advises Nigerians on how to unseat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, warned that President Tinubu will not relinquish power without a determined fight in the 2027 elections.

Amaechi who served as minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, spoke after Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party had condemned any move that suggested 'grabbing power' from Tinubu.

The former minister of transportation argued that politics in Nigeria is often a battle for power, where politicians are willing to go to extreme lengths to retain control.

2027: Analyst urges opposition to challenge Tinubu

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi supported Amaechi's stance.

He urged the opposition parties to unite and form a formidable force that will wrestle power with President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 elections.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng:

"Ex-Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi is right about his assertions of Tinubu's not releasing power easily. It's now up to the opposition to see it as a huge task. Pre-2015, APC fought to get power and took it by all means."

Akinniyi compares 2015 to 2027 election

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi likened the 2027 presidential election to the 2015 election.

He noted that the APC secured power by all means deemed necessary but maintained that a repeat is possible if opposition parties and top political elites do not unite.

Additionally, the PDP chieftain voiced concerns about the internal crisis within the ruling APC, particularly about recent movements of some top political stalwarts like Nasir , the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, and Rauf Aregbesola.

He shared how the development would impact Tinubu's chances in 2027.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aregbesola was expelled from the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

The former minister was accused of forming a faction that allegedly sabotaged the party's outing in the 2022 governorship race in Osun state.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi said:

"We will have a repeat of 2015 – where bigwigs moved to APC, just as we have seen El-Rufai now repeating what Wike did in 2023. Osun's Aregbesola is off APC via expulsion and other big names are wandering and looking to pitch their tent.

"President Tinubu will have it tough to return in 2027. The coalitions across the board will sleep off his feet if he is not careful."

Read more about 2027 elections here:

Nigeria losing democracy under Tinubu, politicians warn

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar; former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai; and Rotimi Amaechi, had raised alarms on how Nigeria was losing its hard-fought democracy.

They warned that Nigeria was at risk of losing its hard-fought democracy if it continued down its current path.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng