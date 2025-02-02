Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated that he refuses to engage in what he calls "Nollywood-style" politics, likening some politicians to actors who prioritize showmanship over substance

After an X user praised his book Accidental Public Servant, calling him a leader committed to genuine development, El-Rufai affirmed that he "doesn’t know how to pretend"

El-Rufai had criticized the ruling APC for lacking internal democracy, prompting a response from Tinubu’s aide, Daniel Bwala

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has doubled down on his stance regarding authentic leadership, asserting that he refuses to engage in the performative politics he sees prevalent in Nigeria.

He likened some politicians to "Nollywood actors," suggesting their actions are more for show than substance.

Nasir El-Rufai has spoken on how he is different from every other Nigerian politician. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai's comments come after he was praised on X (formerly Twitter) by user @irahabib, who commended his book "Accidental Public Servant" and declared that El-Rufai's inclusion in a cabinet is a sign of genuine intent to develop Nigeria.

@irahabib said:

"The day I read El-Rufai's book titled Accidental Public Servant, I concluded that no politician would want @elrufai in their cabinet unless they genuinely intend to develop this country. He doesn’t know how to pretend."

As reported by The Punch, El-Rufai responded, appreciating the comment and clarifying his position, saying:

"Thanks for your kind words, @irahabib. Truly, I don’t know how to pretend. Being a Nollywood actor in governance is for some others, not some of us. Have a nice day."

Further emphasizing his point, the former Kaduna state governor in another tweet quoted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair:

“In opposition, it matters what you say. In government, it matters what you do. And saying is a lot easier than doing.”

This quote highlights El-Rufai's belief in action over mere rhetoric.

Recent criticisms and rebuttals

El-Rufai's recent criticisms of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing a lack of internal democracy and functional party structures, have drawn both support and backlash.

He notably stated,

“I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show.”

These comments prompted a response from Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communications to President Bola Tinubu.

Bwala accused El-Rufai of pursuing a “vengeance mission” and suggested his criticisms were motivated by personal grievances rather than patriotism.

Bwala also claimed El-Rufai's actions made him attractive to the opposition and urged him to resolve any grievances internally.

Presidency drags El-Rufai over anti-APC comments

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the presidency had attacked Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, for allegedly trying to unseat President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Daniel Bwala, President Tinubu's special adviser on policy communication, took on El-Rufai, over his comment that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has abandoned his founding principles and is now promoting poor leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng