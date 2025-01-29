Rauf Aregbesola, the former two-term governor of Osun state, has been expelled from the APC over alleged anti-party activities

Aregbesola, who is the immediate past minister of interior, was accused of forming a group within the APC that allegedly sabotaged the party's outing in the 2022 governorship race

The APC's State Executive Committee (SEC) stated that it considered the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate Aregbesola and urged him to comply with the expulsion

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially expelled former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, from the party over allegations of anti-party activities.

Aregbesola, who governed Osun State for eight years, had formed a faction within the APC known as The Osun Progressives (TOP), now rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

Why APC expel Aregbesola

The group was accused of contributing to the party’s loss in the 2022 governorship election. On Sunday, January 26, the Omoluabi Caucus, in a meeting presided over by Aregbesola, announced its decision to leave the APC, citing the party’s declining popularity in the state.

The Nation reported that a letter obtained from the APC leadership, titled “Allegations of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You”, formally communicated Aregbesola’s expulsion, finding him guilty of working against the party’s interests.

The APC's State Executive Committee (SEC) stated that it considered the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate the former governor.

It stated that the committee's findings and recommendations were carefully considered before the committee accepted the recommendations to immediately expel Aregbesola from the APC.

How Aregbesola was sacked from APC

According to the SEC, Aregbesola's expulsion was predicated on the clear evidence of the former governor's actions, which threatened the unity and integrity of the APC. The committee maintained that this violates Article 21 of the APC Constitution, which was guiding the discipline and conduct of members.

The APC leadership resulted that the approval of Aregbesola's expulsion meant that the former governor had ceased to be a member of its party and was asked not to hold himself a member of the APC or act in such a capacity

Aregbesola's contribution to the party was acknowledged but he was urged to comply with his expulsion from the APC.

The former minister's dilemma in the APC started soon after he kicked against the second-term ambition of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and allegedly supported Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke in the last governorship election in the state.

Aregbesola's political godson is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Echekwu Anselem Udoka, popularly known as Orobo Aregbe, the political godson of the former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, has died.

Aregbesola, a two-term governor of Osun, narrated how he begged doctors to save the life of his political godson, adding that Orobo Aregbe was one of the best persons he had met.

He then described the loss of the political godson as almost irreplaceable while praying for the repose of the deceased,

