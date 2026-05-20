Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the 2025/26 season after a 22-year wait for the North London club

Erling Haaland has congratulated Arsenal captain and compatriot Martin Odegaard on leading the Gunners to the title

Manchester City miss out on the crown after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth seals Arsenal’s triumph

Arsenal’s title win has drawn reactions from across the football world, but one of the most striking came from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who openly praised his international teammate Martin Odegaard after the Gunners secured the 2025/26 Premier League crown.

The result was confirmed after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, leaving the Gunners with an unassailable lead at the top of the table and ending a 22-year wait for the title.

Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's sole goal as Pep Guardiola's side played out a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

It is a moment that caps a long rebuild under Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal finally turning consistent top-four finishes and near misses into a league-winning campaign.

Arsenal clinch title after Man City draw

The decisive moment came on a tense Tuesday night when Manchester City failed to break down Bournemouth.

As seen on the official Premier League website, the draw meant Man City could no longer catch Arsenal, even with a game remaining, handing the North London club their first Premier League title since 2004.

It also added another twist to a season defined by fine margins, where Arsenal had previously finished second in three consecutive campaigns, including a painful two-point gap behind Man City in 2023/24.

This time, however, the balance shifted, and Arteta’s side held firm when it mattered most.

Haaland praises Odegaard’s leadership

Speaking after the title was confirmed, Haaland offered a rare public tribute to an opponent and close international teammate, praising Odegaard’s influence on Arsenal’s success.

Erling Haaland has just congratulated Martin Odegaard on winning his first Premier League title as Arsenal captain. Photo by David Price

Source: UGC

In comments reported by Viaplay via Arsenal Insider, Haaland said:

“When you get the most points, you deserve to win the league, so congrats to Martin (Odegaard).”

He continued:

“It’s well deserved. He deserves this trophy. It’ll be tough to see him lift the trophy, but it’s fantastic when a Norwegian lifts the Premier League trophy.”

The Manchester City forward also admitted mixed emotions about watching a league rival celebrate but made clear his respect for Odegaard’s role in Arsenal’s campaign.

Arsenal’s title win signals a new Premier League cycle

Arsenal’s win continues a recent trend of unpredictability at the top of English football, with three different champions in three seasons.

The Gunners now join a short list of clubs who have broken Manchester City’s recent dominance, showing how competitive the league has become again.

For Arteta’s side, the challenge now shifts to maintaining their level and building a sustained era of success rather than a single breakthrough season.

Haaland, meanwhile, has already turned attention back to City’s response, insisting the club will “do everything” to reclaim the title next season after two years without lifting the Premier League trophy.

How much Arsenal will earn after EPL win

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal will earn an estimated £176-178 million for winning the title, with actual figures to be confirmed by the league later.

The prize money is a cumulative of different earning criteria, which include the guaranteed share, league ranking payment and TV broadcast money.

Source: Legit.ng