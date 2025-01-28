Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed concerns that Nigeria’s democracy is at risk, citing the growing influence of courts over electoral outcomes

Nasir El-Rufai emphasized the urgency for opposition parties to unite to protect Nigeria's democracy, warning against voter apathy and internal sabotage within political parties

Rotimi Amaechi cautioned against civilians adopting authoritarian practices, comparing the current political climate to Nigeria’s past military rule

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, Former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, and former River state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, have raised alarms on how Nigeria is losing its hard-fought democracy.

Atiku: Nigeria's democracy at a crossroads

Atiku, El-Rufai speak on Nigeria's democracy under Tinubu. Photo credit: @atiku/elrufai/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Former Vice President Atiku warned that Nigeria is at risk of losing its hard-fought democracy if it continues down its current path.

Speaking at a national conference in Abuja on Monday, Atiku said the country faces a critical decision: embrace democracy or abandon it altogether, Daily Teust reported.

“We really are at a crossroads in this democratic experiment. We either decide we want to be democratic, or we decide to abandon it,” Atiku said

He further stressed that courts, not the electorate, are now the ultimate deciders of candidates and election results.

He explained that the challenges political parties face today are directly impacting governance.

"Governance is dictating to the political parties instead of the other way around. Political parties should be guiding governance based on the people's needs," he stated.

Atiku emphasized the importance of legislative reforms to ensure political parties and governance align with democratic principles.

Atiku calls out INEC

The former vice president questioned the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral body, comparing it to Turkey’s, which disqualified President Recep Erdogan after he failed to meet the constitutional threshold, Vanguard reported.

"Does Nigeria's electoral umpire have the same integrity? That’s a question worth asking,” Atiku remarked.

In a bold revelation, Atiku alleged that the current administration is attempting to buy off opposition leaders.

“I met with opposition party leaders, and they openly told me that the government gives them N50 million each,” he claimed.

El-Rufai: Urges opposition to unite for democracy's survival

Former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, echoed Atiku’s warning, calling the political situation a national emergency.

He urged opposition parties to unite in order to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy.

“The way opposition parties are being targeted, and the quality of governance today, is a national emergency,” El-Rufai stressed.

He pointed out a recent poll showing that 75% of registered voters do not intend to vote in 2027, warning that this apathy could be a precursor to the collapse of the democratic system.

El-Rufai also warned of internal sabotage within opposition parties, particularly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which he claimed is being systematically destroyed from within.

Amaechi: Civilian leadership turning authoritarian

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation, shared similar concerns, highlighting the danger of civilians adopting authoritarian practices.

He said: “We don’t want civilians to behave like the military, wearing babbar riga and suits,” he said, reflecting on Nigeria’s past under military rule.

Amaechi emphasized the need for a broad-based opposition coalition to prevent Nigeria from sliding into autocracy.

“If opposition parties don’t unite, we may end up losing everything,” he warned.

Analyst highlights 2 weakest links in Nigeria's democracy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Austin Aigbe, Senior Program Officer at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has pinpointed Nigeria’s leadership selection process as the greatest challenge to the country's democracy.

Speaking with Legit.ng Aigbe emphasized that addressing this issue would help resolve many problems plaguing the democratic system.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng