The former presidential candidate refuted claims that he dismissed political alliances aimed at unseating President Tinubu in 2027, stating that his remarks were misrepresented

Obi clarified that he is in favour of alliances but only those focused on national progress, addressing key issues like healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation

He emphasized that power should not be pursued for its own sake but used responsibly to improve lives, reaffirming his vision for a "New Nigeria"

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has dismissed reports suggesting that he rejected alliances aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

He described the claims as a misrepresentation of his recent statements, clarifying that he supports coalitions but only those driven by a clear vision for Nigeria’s progress.

The former presidential candidate clarified in a statement released on Wednesday, January 29, via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I have observed that my honest interview yesterday was misquoted by many media outlets, creating a false narrative that misrepresents my position,” Obi said.

Obi supports alliances for national interest, not power grab

Obi, the Labour Party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, reiterated his belief in forming political alliances but emphasized that they must be rooted in a commitment to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“I am not against coalition. In truth, I am for it—not for a power grab but to position Nigeria for greatness,” he stated.

The former Anambra governor added that he would never endorse any coalition that does not prioritize the welfare of Nigerians.

He stressed that governance discussions should focus on critical issues like healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation, Vanguard reported.

“Any discussion about governance must centre on what it means for the everyday Nigerian, how it will address critical issues such as access to quality healthcare, education, and pulling people out of poverty,” Obi said.

Obi criticized past alliances formed solely to seize power, arguing that such coalitions had historically led to governance failures and worsening conditions for Nigerians.

“Too often in our nation’s history, individuals and groups have come together solely for the purpose of taking power for power’s sake. Such endeavours, devoid of genuine purpose and vision, have only deepened our challenges, leaving the ordinary Nigerian to bear the brunt of bad governance. This is what I stand firmly against.”

Obi: Leadership must be about service

Emphasizing his vision for leadership, Obi insisted that politics should be about service, justice, and equity rather than personal ambition.

“Leadership must be about service, not self-interest. It must be about building a nation where opportunities abound for all, where justice and equity are non-negotiable, and where governance works for the people, not against them,” he asserted.

Reaffirms commitment to a ‘new Nigeria’

Concluding his remarks, Obi reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria can achieve meaningful transformation if power is wielded responsibly.

“As I have always maintained, the New Nigeria is possible. But it requires us to change the way we think about power.

"It is not about grabbing it; it is about using it responsibly to transform lives and secure a brighter future for generations to come," he said.

Obi’s clarification comes amidst growing political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections, with various opposition figures and parties exploring potential alliances to challenge the ruling administration. Whether he will play a key role in such a coalition remains to be seen.

