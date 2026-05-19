El-Rufai’s trial has continued in Abuja with new claims presented over an alleged intercepted NSA conversation

A prosecution witness stated that senior officials confirmed the existence of a referenced private discussion

Defence lawyers, however, challenged the evidence and questioned the absence of forensic proof in the investigation

The trial of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, took a more intense turn on Tuesday, May 19, at the Federal High Court in Abuja as fresh details were shared about an alleged intercepted conversation involving the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Fresh testimony in El-Rufai case links top officials to disputed conversation confirmation in court. Photo: elrufai

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Legit.ng reports that the federal government, through the Department of State Services (DSS), accused El-Rufai of unlawfully interfering with sensitive communications and breaching national security laws under the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024. He is facing five amended charges.

Meanwhile, as disclosed by The Punch, a prosecution witness told the court that both Ribadu and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Adamu Aliyu, confirmed that a private discussion referenced by El-Rufai did take place.

According to the witness, investigators reached out to both officials after the former governor mentioned the conversation during a televised interview on Arise TV.

During the hearing, the court watched a 43-minute segment of that interview, where El-Rufai allegedly claimed that a conversation involving the NSA had been intercepted and later sent to him. He also argued that governments often monitor private communications.

The prosecution told the court that after reviewing the interview, investigators questioned journalists and media staff connected to the broadcast. Some of their statements were presented as evidence without objection from the defence team.

Witness, defence clash over missing forensic proof

An Arise TV anchor reportedly confirmed that El-Rufai acknowledged during the interview that a private conversation had been intercepted and passed to him. He added that such practices were not unusual in government circles. A cameraman also confirmed setting up the equipment used for the recording, though he said he did not follow the conversation closely.

El-Rufai trial continues as prosecution witness details what investigators said about NSA conversation. Photo credit: elrufai

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The prosecution further argued that El-Rufai’s statements amounted to what they called an “open confession” that the NSA’s conversation had been tapped and shared with him. Based on this, investigators recommended that he be prosecuted, saying the matter posed a risk to national security.

However, during cross-examination, the defence counsel, Chief Paul Erokoro (SAN), challenged the strength of the investigation. He pointed out that no forensic checks were carried out on any devices, and no IP addresses or technical data were examined to prove interception actually happened.

The witness responded that such technical steps were not necessary because Ribadu and the ICPC chairman had already confirmed the discussion referenced in the interview. He also said El-Rufai never clearly stated that he personally carried out any interception, though he maintained that the former governor consistently stood by his claims.

When asked whether El-Rufai might have been speaking loosely during a political interview, the witness, who described him as someone of integrity, said he believed the former governor meant what he said.

The judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, then adjourned the case to June 22 and 23 for further hearing.

DSS re-arrests El-Rufai amid bail controversy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai was allegedly taken into DSS custody in Abuja despite a court granting him bail earlier on Monday at the Federal High Court.

His family claimed the move violated existing court orders directing that he remain under ICPC custody.

Source: Legit.ng