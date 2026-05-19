Senator Philip Aduda, the former minority leader in the Ninth Senate, has secured the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party's primaries on Monday, May 18. Aduda is now the senatorial candidate of the ruling party to represent the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

Aduda is a close ally of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and was declared the winner of the primary on Monday by the chairman of the electoral committee of the party and returning officer, Gogwan Koptong Bangs, at the Nicon Luxury Suit in Abuja, which is used as the collation centre.

Philip Aduda secures APC FCT senatorial ticket Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng