Williams Dakwom, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau state chapter, has voiced concerns as Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), vowed to reduce the All Progressives Congress (APC) votes in Kano to less than 15,000 during the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso vows to reduce APC's vote in 2027

“Now, it’s our turn to diminish APC’s influence. We will work tirelessly to ensure their votes are reduced to less than 15,000 in Kano come 2027,” Kwankwaso said.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Monday, December 30, Dakwom dismissed Kwankwaso's threat and highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's federal government's achievements.

He urged Kwankwaso to focus on advising Kano’s governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to carry out a more meaningful governance.

Williams Dakwom of the APC said:

"That is Kwankwaso's perspective. I don't know how he used his political metrics to view ahead of the next general election. I haven't seen any meaningful or people-oriented project in Kano that will prove such a statement of reducing APC's influence in the state.

"Our president is focused, composed, and ready to take our Nation to the next level; just see what is turning around in the oil industry, digital economy, and the Agric Business; even in terms of security, there is a lot of improvement.

"So, look into the tax reform bill, which is looking inward to see how they will improve the state and provide good governance in Kano. I will advise him to focus on the governor to do that."

Kwankwaso can't be trusted, says PDP chieftain

Also reacting, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, in an interview with Legit.ng on Monday, criticized Kwankwaso’s political reliability.

He urged him to join forces with the PDP to challenged Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

Recall that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Kwankwaso, and former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke held a meeting over the weekend.

While APC projects confidence, the closed-door discussions between Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, and Duke have stirred debates about Nigeria's political future.

But reacting on Monday, PDP chieftain Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso is a great ambitious mobilizer but politically, he can't be trusted unless there are serious arrangements and agreements with him, and he doesn't abandon it before elections.

"In reality, he controls his structures on his terms and conditions; and that doesn't amount to an outright win for the PDP.

"The NNPP is the ruling party in Kano and naturally the APC won't have much influence come 2027. However, NNPP should align with the PDP at the Presidential Polls, to grab power from APC.

"With the current situation of Nigeria, one will expect him to work with other opposition parties for a major comeback in 2027."

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso meet in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party met with Kwankwaso at the Kano Airport.

Kwankwaso met Obi in the company of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state. Other individuals at the meeting included Obi, Yunusa Tanko, and Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf's spokesperson.

