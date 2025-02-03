Nigeria's traditional leaders retain huge influence across the country, however, recent events have made some citizens question their supremacy

From emirs to kings, Nigeria's traditional rulers are increasingly being humiliated by politicians and the judiciary

The latest example of this was the removal of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Tijani Anaje; Legit.ng looks at top monarchs sacked by courts between 2024 and 2025

Ebira, Kogi state - A Kogi state high court sitting in Lokoja on Monday, February 3, sacked the Ohinoyi of Ebira, Ahmed Tijani Anaje.

Justice Salisu Umar, the presiding judge of high court 6 Lokoja, in his ruling, made an order directing the defender to stop presenting himself as the paramount traditional ruler of Ebiraland.

Nigerian monarchs sacked by courts

Legit.ng gathered that the case was filed by three petitioners who challenged the legality of Anaje’s appointment, citing irregularities in the process that led to his emergence as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Anaje was appointed to the position by former Governor Yahaya Bello in January 2024.

In light of the update from Kogi state, Legit.ng highlights five prominent monarchs who have lost their seats due to courts' pronouncements in the last one year (2024 to 2025).

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

A high court in Lokoja, Kogi state judiciary sacked the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Tijani Anaje.

Although the court is yet to make available details of the judgement, Legit.ng learnt that the case pertains to case number HCO/05C/2024, filed by Dr. Barnabas Adeku Ojiah and two others against the governor of Kogi state.

Guardian newspaper noted the update on Monday, February 3.

Alexander Macgregor

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the Ogun state high court in Abeokuta reversed Alexander Macgregor’s installation as the Olu of Ilawo, declaring the process illegal.

As reported by The Punch, Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi ruled that Macgregor must stop posing as the Olu of Orile Ilawo, Abeokuta, pending the determination of the suit against the processes that led to his nomination.

The court’s decision was in response to a suit filed by Ogunsanya- Ariku royal family of Ilawo, who had prayed to the court to stop the installation and declare Macgregor’s claim to the throne invalid.

Oba Olatunji Kalejaiye

In November 2024, the Supreme Court in Abuja affirmed Oba Olatunji Kalejaiye’s removal from the throne of Nloku of Iraye in Remo North local government area (LGA) of Ogun state.

Per The Nation, the apex court’s decision affirmed an earlier order of the appeal court asking Kalejaiye to stop portraying himself as the Nloku of Iraye.

Oba Femi Olugbesoye

In October 2024, The Punch reported that an Ekiti state high court, Ado Ekiti division, ordered the removal of the Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti, Oba Femi Olugbesoye, over alleged non-compliance with native law and customs regarding coronation rites.

The judge, Justice Jide Aladejana—according to a copy of the judgment made available to newsmen—made the pronouncement while delivering judgment in the suit filed by Prince Olakunle Fadare and four others, challenging Olugbesoye and four others over his ascendancy to the throne.

Oba Johnson Ajiboye

In April 2024, Justice Lawrence Arojo of the Osun high court sacked Oba Johnson Ajiboye, the Olola of Ola in Ejigbo local government area (LGA) of the state, according to The Punch.

Following the judgement, some antagonists cautioned Oba Ajiboye against parading himself as the Olola of Ola.

Court orders hearing on Kano Emirate tussle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal in Abuja ordered a fresh hearing in the Kano Emirate legal dispute between Aminu Ado-Bayero and Mohammed Sanusi II.

This decision was made after a three-member panel, led by Justice Mohammed Mustapha, declared the previous judgment delivered by the lower court on July 15, 2024, nullity.

