FCT, Abuja - Former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not relinquish power without a determined fight in the 2027 elections.

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party had condemned any move that suggested 'grabbing power' from Tinubu.

Amaechi tells Nigerians how to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@ChibuikeAmaechi

However, in a major counsel to Nigerians the former Transportation minister also argued that politics in Nigeria is often a battle for power, where politicians are willing to go to extreme lengths to retain control.

spoke at a national conference on democracy in Abuja, organized by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy, and Development.

Amaechi to Nigerians: You must be ready to die for it

Amaechi urged Nigerians to be more politically vigilant, emphasizing that ensuring credible leadership requires active participation and willingness to safeguard their votes.

“None of you here seated can defend the votes. If you have complained, complain, Nigerians have been clapping for you,” he said.

He cited historical examples of electoral battles in Nigeria and Ghana, highlighting how determined citizens were instrumental in shaping political outcomes, The Cable reported.

“The only way Ibrahim Shekarau became governor was because people lined up. It happened in Ghana before the election of the last president. Two days, a lot of us were called to intervene. But why did they do that? The people were ready to die," he said.

Amaechi: Power is never given, it must be taken

According to Amaechi, political power is never handed over easily.

He challenged those hoping for a leadership change in 2027 to actively work for it rather than expecting a smooth transition, Vanguard reported.

“You are talking and abusing everybody. Nobody has power and will give it to you — not even me. If you want a pastor as president, go and get one.

“The politician is there in Nigeria to steal, maim, and kill to remain in power. If you think Tinubu will give it to you, you are wasting your time.”

APC’s 2015 victory as a model for 2027

Reflecting on his experience in the 2015 elections, Amaechi noted that the then-opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) was successful against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because they were well-prepared to defend their mandate.

He argued that former President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat only after realizing the opposition was ready to go to great lengths to secure victory.

He urged Nigerians seeking change in 2027 to adopt similar strategies.

Calls for public action against economic hardship

In a previous statement in October 2024, Amaechi criticized Nigerians for their passive response to economic hardship.

He said the worsening economic conditions should have sparked widespread discontent and action.

“The people should be angry. There should be protests. Not even protests against anybody but against the politicians that ‘we won’t vote,’” he had stated.

Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi say Nigeria losing democracy under Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, Former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, and former River state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, have raised alarms on how Nigeria is losing its hard-fought democracy.

They warned that Nigeria is at risk of losing its hard-fought democracy if it continues down its current path.

Source: Legit.ng