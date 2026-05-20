A young man has got people talking online after narrating the experience he had with alleged kidnappers

The individual mentioned that the incident happened while he was driving along an expressway

He also mentioned what he did when one of the alleged kidnappers suddenly came out of the bush

A young man has taken to social media to explain how and where he was nearly kidnapped by some unidentified individuals.

The individual explained that the incident happened around 7:30 pm while he was driving along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Ajebo, Ogun State.

Nigerian man survives alleged kidnap attempt, narrates what happened on expressway. Photo Source: Twitter/phlexyl

Source: Twitter

Man shares experience with alleged kidnappers

During his journey, he mentioned that one of those who attempted to kidnap him suddenly jumped out of the bush carrying two heavy objects and tried to force his car to stop.

His statement:

"I survived a kidnap attempt on my way to Lagos from Ibadan along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - around Ajebo, Ogun State."

"At about 7:30pm, one of them suddenly jumped out from the bush carrying two heavy objects, trying to force my car to stop."

After one of the kidnappers threw an object at his car, he mentioned what he did with his car that helped him immediately escape from the area.

Man shares scary experience after surviving alleged kidnap attempt on Lagos-Ibadan road. Photo Source: Twitter/phlexyl

Source: Twitter

@phlexy statement:

"He threw the first object directly in front of my car while I was negotiating a slight bend. I managed to swerve around it, then he threw the second one. Before the others could position themselves, I brushed the main guy that attacked me with my car and sped off."

"Thankfully, I escaped alive, but my bonnet, bumper, headlamps, and fender were badly damaged."

"Omo… no be country una dey live ooo."

Reactions as man survives alleged kidnap attempt

@XclusiveAutos1 shared:

"Glad you're safe, bro! That's terrifying. Ajebo has become proper dangerous lately. Drive safe and maybe consider dashcam + avoiding night travel on that stretch. Jah guide you.'

@_harrisontee_ explained:

"I'm happy for you bro... but I didn't like the part were u just brushed the guy. you for ram into the guy."

@seekthedreamer added:

"We have alerted Ogun State security about the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, especially the Ajebo axis. There are ambushes in the forest there. @OgunPoliceNG We must not take this lightly at all. McPherson University is in Ajebo, alone in that rural area. We must not take this lightly!"

@ViqtaElUnico noted:

"Thank God for your life! Na God dey protect us o. We no get government - just rulers - because the essence of government is to provide security. That's why I just dey vex every time they talk about more taxes. For what! So they can more money to misappropriate?"

@WomenRightsOrg wrote:

"Nothing is working again, police and army are sleeping because there must be order before they can act, as the order is being with held, they have to go and sleep."

@AbdullahiAkanj explained:

"Hehehe. Nigeria is upside down o. Our leaders are remaining negligent because it doesn't affect them. Just image what could have happened if those objects hit the car. All is going to be well in this Country. EL Mejor Don Miguel Felix Gallardo."

@Daddy_cholo1 shared:

"Now just imagine it was a lady or a pregnant woman or Perharps an old man or woman who was at the wheels of that car. This country is fu.cking annoying I just woke up now from bed thinking that, this sh.it could happen to me too ooo, What sort of country is this Ffs !!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man raised an alarm on social media after his mother was kidnapped while travelling to Abuja.

The man said his mother was last heard from in Kabba, Kogi State, before she was abducted along the road.

Man escapes kidnappers after bus attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man escaped from kidnappers after they attacked a bus in Kogi State. The man said he was travelling from Owo to Abuja when the kidnappers stopped their bus.

They took him and the other passengers into the bush. He said he later hid inside the bush when it became dark and escaped safely. He also shared what he saw about how the kidnappers operated.

Source: Legit.ng