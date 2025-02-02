Senator Ned Nwoko's defection to the APC in Delta state has sent shockwaves to the ruling party's camp

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has described Ned Nwoko's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a huge loss to the ruling party in Delta state.

Ned Nwoko’s defection spark concerns ahead of 2027

Akinniyi, however, asserted that Nwoko's defection will not guarantee the APC’s success in Delta during the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, announced his defection from the PDP to the APC in his hometown of Idumuje Ugboko, Aniocha North local government area of Delta state.

Amid Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s alleged defection to the APC, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko's defection is all about 2027 politics and purported threats to his return ticket to the senate.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi cited Nwoko's fading influence in Delta politics and the fear of not securing the PDP nomination for the 2027 election as the reasons for the lawmaker's defection.

According to Akinniyi, "it is a blessing in disguise as more capable politicians will fly the PDP senate's ticket" in Delta state in the next general election.

He told Legit.ng that:

“Senator Ned Nwoko's movement to the APC is a huge loss to the PDP in Delta State, however, he won't translate anything special for the Delta's APC in 2027. Although, there are rumours about Governor Sheriff Oborevwori moving to APC, he has denied it.

“Senator Ned Nwoko's perceived failed second term with the PDP pushed him to APC. It was obvious he wouldn't secure the Senatorial ticket in 2026 under the PDP. He was becoming unpopular and there was a need to seek solace elsewhere. Senator Ned Nwoko defected to the APC because he is scared of not getting the PDP ticket in 2027.

“While he cited disunity as the reason for his defection, it was obvious that he couldn't ascertain his goodwill of getting the ticket again. He is going to political oblivion, the APC won't deliver the necessary base and numbers for victory.

“For Delta PDP, it's more of a blessing to them, as more capable hands will fly the Senate ticket to defeat whoever APC will present. The people of Delta State are aware of the failed policies of APC and they won't waste their time pitching their tent with failure.

Nwoko’s defection: "It will end in tears," says Akinniyi

Amid permutations for the 2027 general elections, Dare Glinstone Akinniyi further maintained that Nwoko's defection is a blessing for the PDP in Delta state.

Although Nwoko hinged his decision on the internal crisis within the PDP, Akinniyi, however, argued that his defection would ultimately backfire on the APC, which he predicted would struggle to garner its support in Delta state come 2027.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain asserted that such a decision will end in tears.

Akinniyi said:

“Whatever it is that is attracting politicians to APC, it will end in tears. As Nigerians will end their reign in 2027.

“APC is fast becoming a sink ship. The pending implosion in APC will be unprecedented, as we approach 2027 we will witness some inner fracas that will break their ranks.”

