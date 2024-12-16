"Tinubu is Not Their Mate": APC Reacts to Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, Obi’s 2027 Ploy
- The ruling APC has downplayed the weekend meeting between Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, and Duke
- At his Abeokuta residence, Obasanjo met with Kwankwaso, Duke, and others to deliberate on national issues and Nigeria's political future
- Despite APC's confidence, the meeting highlights Obasanjo’s continued criticism of Tinubu’s government
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the weekend meeting between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke as inconsequential to its political dominance.
The APC claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's stature in Nigerian politics dwarfs the influence of the opposition leaders.
Obasanjo hosts key political figures
At the meeting held at Obasanjo's Abeokuta residence, Kwankwaso, Duke, and other associates reportedly discussed Nigeria's political future, sparking speculations about preparations for the 2027 elections.
Confirming the visit on his Facebook page, Kwankwaso described the discussions as "deliberations on significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria."
“We are grateful to Baba for his warm reception, support, and hospitality,” he added, hinting at potential plans to challenge APC's dominance.
APC: Tinubu is not their mate
Reacting to the meeting, APC National Publicity Director Bala Ibrahim dismissed the gathering, asserting that Tinubu's political dominance is unmatched.
“With due respect to Obasanjo as an elder statesman, when it comes to contemporary Nigerian politics, Tinubu is not their mate.
“The combination of Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Donald Duke does not present a threat to Tinubu or the APC," Ibrahim stated.
PDP, LP, other opposition eye 2027
While APC projects confidence, the closed-door discussions between Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, and Duke have stirred debates about Nigeria's political future.
Obasanjo has consistently criticized Tinubu’s administration, citing corruption and rising debt, while Kwankwaso’s grassroots influence in Kano State and Duke’s reputation for innovation in governance suggest a growing coalition of dissenting voices.
Source: Legit.ng
