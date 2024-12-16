The ruling APC has downplayed the weekend meeting between Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, and Duke

At his Abeokuta residence, Obasanjo met with Kwankwaso, Duke, and others to deliberate on national issues and Nigeria's political future

Despite APC's confidence, the meeting highlights Obasanjo’s continued criticism of Tinubu’s government

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the weekend meeting between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke as inconsequential to its political dominance.

The APC claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's stature in Nigerian politics dwarfs the influence of the opposition leaders.

APC downplays Kwankwaso, Donald Duke meeting with Obasanjo Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo hosts key political figures

At the meeting held at Obasanjo's Abeokuta residence, Kwankwaso, Duke, and other associates reportedly discussed Nigeria's political future, sparking speculations about preparations for the 2027 elections.

Confirming the visit on his Facebook page, Kwankwaso described the discussions as "deliberations on significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria."

“We are grateful to Baba for his warm reception, support, and hospitality,” he added, hinting at potential plans to challenge APC's dominance.

APC: Tinubu is not their mate

Reacting to the meeting, APC National Publicity Director Bala Ibrahim dismissed the gathering, asserting that Tinubu's political dominance is unmatched.

“With due respect to Obasanjo as an elder statesman, when it comes to contemporary Nigerian politics, Tinubu is not their mate.

“The combination of Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Donald Duke does not present a threat to Tinubu or the APC," Ibrahim stated.

PDP, LP, other opposition eye 2027

While APC projects confidence, the closed-door discussions between Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, and Duke have stirred debates about Nigeria's political future.

Obasanjo has consistently criticized Tinubu’s administration, citing corruption and rising debt, while Kwankwaso’s grassroots influence in Kano State and Duke’s reputation for innovation in governance suggest a growing coalition of dissenting voices.

LP reacts to Kwankwaso-Obi's alliance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerian look forward to the 2027 general elections, the Labour Party (LP) has welcomed the purported offer by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, to be running mate to Peter Obi.

LP's reaction came through a top party official, Umar Farouk.

It would be recalled that Kwankwaso, in a recent viral video interview, indicated his willingness to serve as running mate to Obi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng