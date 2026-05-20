Kano Governor's aide called Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-Peter Obi partnership ahead of the 2027 election temporary and unlikely to succeed

Sanusi Bature said Kwankwaso considered joining Bola Ahmed Tinubu's APC but cancelled his appointment with the President

He said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) struggled to be viable independently, prompting discussions of coalition options

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sanusi Bature, Spokesperson to the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said Rabiu Kwankwaso's partnership with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 election is temporary.

Bature said an Obi-Kwankwaso ticket in Kano State is strange, and he doesn’t see the partnership working.

Kano governor's aide questions the viability of Obi-Kwankwaso alliance for 2027 election. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

“Kwankwaso, a PhD holder, deputising Obi, who only holds a first degree, doesn’t look like the Kwankwaso we know. I don’t see this partnership working.”

He stated this during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The governor’s aide said Kwankwaso is working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), with Kwankwaso’s consent, approached Tinubu and the APC as option A to explore joining the ruling party because the NNPP cannot fly on its own.

Bature further stated that Kwankwaso later cancelled his appointment with Tinubu and never rescheduled.

“There was an agreement among critical stakeholders, including Rabiu Kwankwaso, to find a lasting solution ahead of 2027 because the NNPP cannot fly on its own. With Kwankwaso’s consent, we approached Tinubu and the APC as our Option A to explore joining the party.

“Kwankwaso insisted on speaking to President Tinubu before any possible defection. However, after a date was set, he cancelled the appointment, saying he was going to China, and never rescheduled.”

Nigerians react as governor's aide questions Obi-Kwankwaso alliance

@paul_frank45511

If Rabiu Kwankwaso is a PhD holder and Peter obi a first degree, and you see it not working for you. Please kindly state which one president tinubu is holding.

@Faithfulinya

What were President Buhari's degrees when Professor Yemi Osibajo deputised him? Was he OMB a Professor?

@AbadiPerebo

It is strange for Kwankwaso, who has a PhD, to be vice to an Obi who has a first degree and multiple certificates, including from Harvard and Oxford, but Osinbajo, a Professor, can be vice to Buhari without a verified primary school certificate? How convenient for you to say.

@Picturesque_ux

Every sane person knows Kwankwanso is Tinubu padi. He plans to make sure no northerner emerges in 2027, so in 2031, he will be in a good position. He also knows that Obi can't win, but he needed to tie the obedient down to agree to do only 4 years, whether the OK ticket wins or not.

Kano governor's spokesperson says Kwankwaso and Peter Obi's alliance is a temporary partnership that won't last. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Obi: I create wealth more than Kwankwaso, Tinubu

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said Nigeria is currently in need of a manager and wealth creator like himself.

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed that no presidential aspirant, including Tinubu and Kwankwaso, can match his experience in wealth creation.

Presently, Obi and Kwankwaso joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and have been projected to be presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in the 2027 elections.

What Obi, Kwankwaso reportedly agreed to do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ibrahim Abdulkarim disclosed Obi's commitment to a one-term presidency for long-term political transition.

Supporters discuss succession plan for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to ensure continuity after Obi's term.

Reflecting on this, Abdulkarim emphasised focus on governance reforms and strong institutional foundation beyond election victories.

Source: Legit.ng