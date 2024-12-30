Rabiu Kwankwaso, a popular opposition leader in Nigeria, has denied having an agreement with co-presidential hopefuls, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Kwankwaso stated that claims of him ruling Nigeria for four years, Atiku ruling for four years, and Obi taking eight years were false

Speaking in a new interview, the former Kano state governor disclosed that he was unaware of such a plan

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has refuted rumours circulating recently that he reached a key agreement with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Obi flew the flag of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election while Atiku bid for the presidency under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 and 2023. The trio are expected to throw their hats into the ring again in 2027.

Kwankwaso displeased with Atiku's camp

In an interview with the BBC, Kwankwaso stated that he was unaware of the latest alliance claim.

Meanwhile, the NNPP chieftain alleged that Atiku’s camp had been meeting with regional leaders — including clerics — to propagate the power-sharing narrative.

Blueprint newspaper noted Kwankwaso's clarification on Monday, December 30.

He said:

“This issue deeply angers me—to hear that respected elders are spreading lies about something that never happened. I was told that nearly 45 clerics were gathered and informed about this fabricated story. I did not appreciate this at all.

“They were told that I had agreed to a deal where Atiku would serve for four years, I would serve for another four years, and Peter Obi would serve for eight years. This is completely false; such an agreement never existed.”

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso meet in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi met with Kwankwaso at the Kano Airport.

Kwankwaso met Obi in the company of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state. Other individuals at the meeting included Obi, Yunusa Tanko, and Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf's spokesperson.

