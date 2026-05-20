The Federal Government has released 50 per cent of the outstanding BEA scholarship allowances owed to students abroad

Education officials confirmed that embassy accounts received funds for immediate disbursement to eligible beneficiaries.

Authorities have also stated that processing of the remaining scholarship arrears is ongoing under the federal programme

The Federal Government has begun payment of long-outstanding allowances owed to Nigerian students abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship programme.

FG releases half of delayed BEA scholarship allowances to students abroad. Photo: DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The development was confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Education in a statement shared on X on Wednesday, May 20.

It announced that 50% of the approved 2025 arrears have been released, while the remaining balance is still being processed.

According to the Ministry, funds have already been sent through the Central Bank of Nigeria to Nigerian embassies and missions in partner countries for immediate payment to beneficiaries.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the released money covers 50 per cent of the outstanding 2025 allowances owed to the students. He added that work is ongoing to pay the remaining balance.

Officials also noted that the funds have already reached embassy accounts, meaning payments are expected to begin reflecting in scholars’ accounts without delay. Students were advised to monitor their accounts closely as disbursement starts.

The Ministry described the move as part of the Federal Government’s effort to meet its obligations to Nigerian students abroad and support their academic welfare under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The government, however, reaffirmed its commitment to continue funding legitimate scholarship obligations and improving support for human capital development through education.

Arewa group faults BEA scholarship suspension

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Defence League accused the Tinubu administration of abandoning Nigerian students under the BEA scholarship scheme. The group alleged that many scholars abroad were left without stipends or official support.

BEA scholars asked to check accounts as FG starts disbursement. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The group claimed earlier assurances that existing beneficiaries would continue receiving funding until graduation were later withdrawn, despite students across countries like Morocco and Hungary reportedly facing hardship and financial uncertainty.

It also questioned the federal government’s decision to allocate fresh funds for new BEA scholarships in the 2026 budget while current beneficiaries allegedly remained unpaid.

Atiku faults BEA scholarship suspension policy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar accused the Tinubu administration of abandoning about 1,600 Nigerian students abroad after suspending the Bilateral Education Agreement scholarship programme.

Atiku alleged that affected students experienced unpaid stipends, drastic allowance reductions, and severe hardship between 2023 and 2025, which left many stranded in countries including Morocco, China, Hungary, and Russia.

While criticising the government’s handling of the scheme, he called it a breach of Nigeria’s diplomatic obligations.

FG denies abandoning Nigerian students abroad

Meanwhile, the federal government denied claims it abandoned Nigerian students in Morocco under the Bilateral Education Agreement scholarship scheme. It insisted that verified beneficiaries received payments up to the 2024 budget cycle.

The Education Ministry clarified that no fresh bilateral scholarship awards were issued after October 2025 and described documents circulating online about new awards as fake and intended to mislead the public.

Authorities also confirmed continued support for existing scholars until graduation.

Source: Legit.ng