Arsenal fans flooded the streets around the Emirates after the club secured its first Premier League title since 2004

Manchester City’s draw against Bournemouth officially confirmed the Gunners as champions

Mikel Arteta ended Arsenal’s long wait for league glory after three previous runner-up finishes

Arsenal supporters erupted into celebration across North London after the club officially secured its first Premier League title in 22 years following Manchester City’s dramatic draw against Bournemouth.

Scenes of jubilation quickly spread around the Emirates Stadium as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate a moment many had waited decades to witness.

Jubilant Arsenal supporters flooded the streets outside Emirates Stadium, lighting flares and waving flags to celebrate their first Premier League title in 22 years. Photo by Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Fireworks lit up the night sky, chants echoed through the streets, and emotional supporters embraced outside pubs and around the stadium after the title race was finally decided.

Manchester City slip ends Arsenal’s long wait

Arsenal’s title win was confirmed after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth in a tense encounter on the south coast.

Man City needed a win to keep pressure on the Gunners heading into the final weekend, but a dramatic late equaliser from Erling Haaland was not enough to rescue victory after Bournemouth youngster Junior Kroupi had earlier given the hosts the lead.

When the final whistle sounded, celebrations immediately exploded across North London.

According to BBC Sports, hundreds of Arsenal fans had gathered at the famous Tollington pub near the Emirates Stadium to watch the match unfold, and the atmosphere quickly turned into a street party after confirmation of the title.

Supporters waved flags, sang club songs, and filled nearby roads in emotional scenes that lasted long into the night.

Emotional scenes at Emirates Stadium

Videos shared across social media captured the scale of the celebrations around the Emirates, The Standard reports.

Thousands of Gunners fans gathered outside the Emirates Stadium to celebrate Arsenal's first Premier League win in 22 years. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Fireworks were launched outside the stadium shortly before midnight as supporters danced and celebrated in large crowds.

One clip showed an excited fan climbing onto the roof of a London bus while traffic slowed to a standstill amid the celebrations.

Club legend Ian Wright was also seen joining in the festivities as fans celebrated a title many feared might never arrive during Manchester City’s dominant era.

For many supporters, the celebrations represented more than just winning a trophy. It was the end of years of frustration, near misses, and painful title collapses.

Arteta finally delivers Premier League glory

The Premier League title marks a major milestone for Mikel Arteta, who has transformed Arsenal since taking charge of the club.

After finishing second three times in recent years, including twice behind Man City, the Gunners finally managed to get over the line this season.

It is Arteta’s second major trophy as Arsenal manager following the FA Cup success in 2020, but this Premier League title will undoubtedly carry even greater significance.

The Gunners will officially lift the Premier League trophy after their final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal’s season could still become even more historic, with the club also preparing for the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30th.

Guardiola reacts after Arsenal win EPL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola has spoken about his future after Arsenal were crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions following Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth.

Manchester City needed to beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to drag the Premier League title race to the final day, but failed to do so.

Source: Legit.ng