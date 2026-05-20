The Nigeria Revenue Service and Joint Revenue Board have introduced a new Tax ID system for all taxable persons in Nigeria

The new unified Tax ID will simplify tax registration, filing, payment, and improve transparency across all government levels

Banks, MDAs, and organisations have been directed to migrate from the old TIN Validation API to the new Tax ID platform

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) has announced a new Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID) system to improve tax administration, enhance transparency and unify taxpayer information in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a joint public notice issued on May 19, 2026, cited Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which mandates all taxable persons in Nigeria to be identified through a Tax ID.

New Tax ID to harmonise taxpayer records across Nigeria Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

New tax ID

In the statement, both agencies explained that the Tax ID would serve as a single and unified identification number for all taxpayers in the country which would make for smoother dealings with tax authorities at both federal and state levels.

The statement added that the move would simplify taxpayer procedures like tax registration, tax filing and tax payment, while also helping to cut down duplicate taxpayer information.

Part of the statement reads:

"The Tax ID will serve as a single, unified identity for all taxpayers, enabling seamless interaction with tax authorities at both federal and sub-national levels. It is designed to consolidate taxpayer records, eliminate duplication, and ensure more efficient management of tax-related information."

Both the NRS and JRB stated that the new development would enhance transparency, improve revenue assurance and cut down leakages by enabling efficient tracking and management of taxpayer data.

The statement added:

"Key Benefits of the Tax ID: Single Tax Identity: One Tax ID tor all tax transactions and engagements Simplified Compliance: Easier processes for registration, filing, and payment of taxes Improved Transparency: Better visibility and tracking of taxpayer records Enhanced Revenue Assurance: Reduction in tax leakages and improved accountability Data Harmonization: Alignment of taxpayer information across all tiers of government"

Nigeria adopts single Tax ID for federal and state tax services Photo: Nora Carol Photography

Source: Getty Images

New Tax ID system

As part of the move, they revealed that the new Tax ID system would replace the current Tax Identification Number (TIN) Validation API used by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), commercial banks, and other organizations.

They cautioned that organisations seeking integration or validation services for individuals or business names were expected to approach the JRB's Standardisation and Modernisation Department while companies required services regarding corporate entities were to approach the NRS' Tax Automation Department for the Tax ID API access and integration, Punch reports.

"In line with the foregoing, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), financial institutions, and other organizations currently utilizing the TIN Validation API are hereby notified that the new Tax ID system will replace the existing TIN Validation API.

"Accordingly, all organizations requiring integration or validation services related to Tax ID for individual enterprises and business names are advised to contact the Standardisation and Modernisation Department of the JRB smd@jrb.gov.ng, while integration or validation services related to Tax ID for corporate entities are advised to contact the Tax Automation Department of the NRS tax.automation@nrs.gov.ng for access to the Tax ID API and related integration guidelines."

Bank transfer narrations for tax

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians may need to pay closer attention to the details of their bank transfer narrations.

The government has indicated that the new tax law will leverage digital banking data to enhance tax compliance, making the accuracy of transaction descriptions increasingly important.

Experts warn that vague or misleading narrations could trigger additional scrutiny from tax authorities, potentially leading to audits or penalties.https://admin.legit.ng/posts/1710885

Source: Legit.ng