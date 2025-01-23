Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Suleja, Niger state - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 election, visited the site of the tragic petrol tanker explosion, the gravesite, and also the Sarkin Dikko place along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja, Niger state.

Legit.ng reports that Obi embarked on the visit on Wednesday, January 22.

Peter Obi condoled with families of victims of the deadly Niger tanker explosion.

Source: Twitter

Obi visits hospital after Niger tanker explosion

The explosion in Niger reportedly claimed more than 100 lives, with over 50 injured, and properties destroyed.

At the explosion site and the graveyard where 80 victims were reportedly buried, Obi said he felt the sorrow of a preventable tragedy.

Sharing pictures of his visit to Niger state, Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Today, emotion took the greater part of me as I left Lagos this morning and headed to the site of the tragic petrol tanker explosion, the gravesite, and also the Sarkin Dikko place along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja, Niger state, where over 100 lives were lost, more than 50 injured, and many properties destroyed.

"At the explosion site and the graveyard where 80 victims were buried, I felt the sorrow of a preventable tragedy.

"I also met with some of the injured victims at the Hospital to offer support and encouragement.

"These recurring disasters call for urgent safety measures: repairing roads, more enlightenment of tanker vehicle operators, investing in healthcare, and lifting people out of poverty to prevent such heartbreaking losses.

"I also met with Sarkin Dikko and his council to extend my condolences and solidarity with the people of the Dikko community in Niger state.

"Human lives are invaluable, and governance must prioritise their protection through proactive policies.

"Together, we can ensure such tragedies become a thing of the past."

Peter Obi refutes rumoured arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi rubbished reports about his alleged arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

The LP chieftain dismissed the rumours in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng