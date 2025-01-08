Leader of the 'Obidient movement' Peter Obi has said reports circulating about his alleged arrest "are entirely false"

Obi said no one arrested him as he is presently at his home in Onitsha, Anambra state, southeast Nigeria

The sexagenarian said the motive of the peddlers of the supposed news cannot be positive, "but let us not allow baseless rumours to distract us from the critical challenges we face as a nation"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance.

Onitsha, Anambra state - Presidential hopeful Peter Obi has rubbished reports about his alleged arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain dismissed the rumours in a statement on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Peter Obi frowns at fake news. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor asserted that "such fake news on my person has become a pastime for some people".

Read Obi's full statement below:

"The recurring fake news on me.

"I have been made aware of a circulating fake news about my alleged arrest. Let me state unequivocally that these claims are entirely false.

"I am currently at my home in Onitsha. Anambra state.

"Such fake news on my person has become a pastime for some people.

"Recall last year September, when I was in Rwanda, similar lies had gone out that DSS invaded my house; now, while I was in my home in Onitsha, Anambra state, they said I was arrested in Abuja."

Obi added:

"The motive of these peddlers cannot be positive but let us not allow baseless rumours to distract us from the critical challenges we face as a nation.

"I thank the public for the concern, support, and dedication to the cause of a better Nigeria that is possible!"

Peter Obi (C), flanked by wife Margaret (R) and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed (L), greets supporters during a campaign rally in Ibadan in 2022. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Peter Obi, a popular opposition figure

Legit.ng reports that in the 2023 election, Obi—galvanised the youth vote—received about 6 million votes, according the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), just behind former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Due to the elections being rife with several allegations of voter manipulation, disenfranchisement and rigging, Obi announced that he would challenge the election results, stating that, "we won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians". However, his case in court was futile as the Supreme Court affirmed President Bola Tinubu's victory.

As Nigerians look forward to the next presidential election in 2027, Obi is widely expected to throw his hat into the ring once more. It remains to be seen whether he would unite with fellow opposition figures as there are increasing speculations regarding an alliance against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawyer knocks Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muhammed Ndakudu Adam, a Lagos-based lawyer, said "the biggest mistake" the APC has made since the last election is dignifying Obi with any formal or official response.

Sharing his thoughts via his verified X handle, Adam knocked Obi over his allegation of threat to life due to his (Obi) criticism of the Tinubu administration.

Adam, a staunch critic of Obi's supporters, said "the government better not play into their (Obi and supporters') hands".

