The Clearwater Police Department in Florida has officially closed its long investigation into the death of the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

The police shared the official autopsy findings and documents confirming the 71-year-old wrestling icon's cause of death

The newly released 72-page police report disclosed details from his medical history, including numerous surgeries

Nearly a year after the passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, Clearwater Police in Florida have confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer died of natural causes.

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was 71 when he passed away on July 24, 2025, after he suffered a medical emergency at his home in Clearwater.

Official police reports reveal new details about the final moments of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Photo: hulkhogan

Source: Instagram

On June 5, 2026, Clearwater Police announced through its website that the investigation had been concluded after reviewing medical records, witness accounts and evidence. They explained that the death was not linked to foul play or criminal activity.

The department stated:

“The investigation into the death of Terry Bollea is now closed, and classified as an attended natural death.”

Details from the police report

Authorities released a 72‑page report alongside bodycam footage, including an interview with occupational therapist Justin McCamey, who was present at the scene.

The report noted that officers arrived at Hulk Hogan’s residence at 10:21 a.m. on July 24, 2025, following a call about a possible medical emergency.

CPR was performed before the legendary wrestler was taken to Morgan Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m.

The report confirmed findings from the wrestling champion's autopsy:

“Hogan died exclusively from compelling natural disease, with no reasonable traumatic or terminal toxicologic contributions. As such, the manner of death is also natural.”

Investigators added that after reviewing surveillance footage, medical files and conducting a visual inspection, there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Authorities confirm WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died from natural causes after an exhaustive review of medical records and footage. Photo: hulkhogan

Source: Instagram

Hulk Hogan's family and health background

According to the report document, Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, was at home when first responders arrived.

Transcripts in the report highlighted his long history of health struggles:

“Justin advised Mr Bollea’s health has been very poor ever since the surgery. Mr Bollea has had approximately 20–30 various knee, hip, and back surgeries over the years.”

Wrestling career and legacy

Hulk Hogan made his televised debut in 1979 and became one of the most recognisable figures in professional wrestling. He was inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame and retired in 2012 after a 35‑year career.

Beyond wrestling, Hulk Hogan and his family starred in VH1’s reality series Hogan Knows Best between 2005 and 2007.

WWE paid tribute to the iconic wrestler at the time of his death:

Iconic Hollywood actor James Handy passes away

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that veteran Hollywood actor James Handy died at the age of 81 following an incident at his Los Angeles home.

Authorities discovered the Top Gun: Maverick star unconscious with multiple chest wounds on Wednesday morning before arresting a suspect.

The police arrested Michael Gledhill on suspicion of murder after he confessed to the crime.

Source: Legit.ng