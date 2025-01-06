Labour Party (LP)presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has cried out for help over his safety and that of his family members

Obi alleged threat to his life and those around him for criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

The former Anambra state governor said he has received all sorts of messages following his his New Year message against Tinubu's government

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Peter Obi, has raised alarm over an alleged threat to his life for criticizing the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi said he has received all sorts of messages because of his New Year message.

He alleged that his life, family, and those around him are been threatened.

The former Anambra governor stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Monday, January 6.

“I ask the question because my New Year message has now led to threats against my life, my family, and those around me. While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr. Felix Morka has gone further to accuse me of "crossing the line" and has warned that I will face the consequences.”

LP chieftain made the allegation after the national spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, said Obi has has crossed the line so many times.

The APC questions Obi’s track record as Anambra Governor, accusing him of stirring public dissent instead of offering constructive solutions.

“Peter Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets”.

Obi had accused Tinubu's government of drifting Nigeria towards authoritarianism and undemocratic practices with deep-rooted corruption and nepotism.

Peter Obi counters Tinubu on state of nation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi criticized Tinubu's administration for worsening political, economic, and security conditions.

Obi lamented food insecurity, with many Nigerians borrowing to eat, and inadequate energy supply marked by frequent grid collapses.

He decried rising corruption, a skyrocketing national debt of N100 trillion, and flawed electoral systems, urging collective action and accountability.

