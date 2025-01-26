Global site navigation

Peter Obi, Atiku Speak Out Amid Fresh Deadly Fuel Tanker Blast in Nigeria, Details Surface
Nigeria

Peter Obi, Atiku Speak Out Amid Fresh Deadly Fuel Tanker Blast in Nigeria, Details Surface

by  Ridwan Adeola 4 min read
  • Tragedy struck in Enugu on Saturday, January 25, when no fewer than 18 people were burnt to death and 13 others injured in a tanker explosion at Ugwu Onyeama, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, in Udi local government area (LGA) of the state
  • The incident occurred around 11.30 am when a fuel-laden tanker while descending a hill collided with a water truck, triggering an explosion that caused widespread panic
  • Olusegun Ogungbemide, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement, said the crash involved 17 vehicles, including a petrol tanker, a water tanker, 15 cars, and a tricycle

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ugwu Onyeama, Enugu state - A fuel-laden tanker explosion at the Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, on Saturday, January 25, left about 18 people dead and several vehicles completely burnt.

Chief Okwudili Ohaa, director of the Enugu State Fire Service, confirmed the incident, according to The Punch.

Atiku and Peter Obi speak out after several Nigerians were killed in Enugu
Atiku and Peter Obi spoke out as a petrol tanker overturned and ignited fire one week after the Niger explosion that killed dozens. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi
Ohaa stated that the fire lasted over an hour before the firefighters from the service could manage to extinguish the flames.

Ohaa mentioned that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other security agencies are working to evacuate the charred remains of the victims.

Furthermore, the FRSC official disclosed that at least eight vehicles were burnt in the inferno, and numerous road users, who fled for safety, are believed to have sustained injuries.

Tanker accidents common in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that such accidents have become common in Africa’s largest oil producer, killing dozens of people in the country grappling with its worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

In October 2024, more than 150 people were killed after a nearly identical incident took place in the Jigawa state also located in northern Nigeria.

Another one happened in Niger state earlier in January 2025.

Enugu fire incident: Peter Obi, Atiku sad

Meanwhile, prominent Labour Party (LP) chieftain and Nigerian presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, expressed sadness over the incident.

In a statement he personally signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Obi said "we must begin to truly prioritise the safety and security of lives and property by implementing measures that drastically mitigate the occurrence of these accidents, which have now become too many."

He wrote:

"Exactly one week after a petrol tanker explosion in Niger state killed nearly a hundred persons and injured many, another explosion has just been reported in Enugu leaving 15 persons dead.
The frequency of occurrence of these tragic incidents is very concerning. This month alone, there have been at least 3 of such devastating accidents, across the country, resulting in the loss of precious lives and properties.
"We must begin to truly prioritise the safety and security of lives and property by implementing measures that drastically mitigate the occurrence of these accidents, which have now become too many. We need to focus on fixing our existing roads, implementing strict road safety measures and educating our people on observing the right protocols around accident scenes.

"My heart goes out to the families who are devastated by the loss of their loved ones to this terrible accident. I also sympathise with the government and people of Enugu State over this tragic occurrence. May God grant eternal rest to the dead and grant quick healing to the injured. May God grant us the fortitude to bear such irreplaceable loss."

In the same vein, Atiku Abubakar, another presidential hopeful, asserted that "it is time for the government to establish an inquiry into this issue."

He said in a statement he personally signed:

"Oh dear, not again! My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the victims in the fuel tanker explosion in Enugu state. May their souls find eternal rest. The incidents of tragic tanker explosions have reached emergency levels. It is time for the government to establish an inquiry into this issue."

Obi visits Niger, mourns victims of tanker explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi visited the site of the tragic petrol tanker explosion, the gravesite, and also the Sarkin Dikko place along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja, Niger state.

Sharing pictures of his visit to Niger state, Obi said emotions took the greater part of him.

