Kenneth Okonkwo has claimed that voting for NDC's Peter Obi is a vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Okonkwo highlighted the ruling APC's advantage due to defections from the Labour Party to the ruling party

The shifting political sentiment from Obi's 2023 campaign to the APC creates a challenging landscape for opposition, Okonkwo stated

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has claimed that supporting Peter Obi in the 2027 elections is effectively a vote for President Bola Tinubu.

Okonkwo spoke in a video interview with Symfoni, which was monitored by Legit.ng. The conversation was published on Wednesday, June 3.

Kenneth Okonkwo says supporting Peter Obi in the 2027 election could amount to backing President Bola Tinubu due to opposition division. Photo credit: s

Source: UGC

Okonkwo: Obi's NDC move favours Tinubu

According to the former Labour Party (LP) member, it is deja vu for Obi, the 2027 candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), as he “will not win the election.”

He explained that the Obi sentiment witnessed in 2023 has shifted to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Tinubu’s party.

He said:

“It is either you are working for Tinubu directly; in other words, you are in APC, or you are working for Tinubu indirectly. Because when you divide the votes of the coalition and the opposition, you are still making Tinubu to be better placed to win. That's what Bloomberg said.

“Now, nobody forced you, Peter Obi, to enter into ADC. You entered on your own. And one week to the end of the closure of the time, you left, and you gave the reason. What reason did you give? You can't compete in primary. And you want to be a politician, and you can't compete in primary. You want to be the president of a challenged country, and you are running away from challenges.

"Let me tell you: the truth is that in 2027, anybody voting any vote whatsoever to Peter Obi, you're voting for Tinubu. And don't say that I didn't tell you.”

Okonkwo warns of APC advantage

Giving an example with Enugu state, Okonkwo claimed that it was a clean sweep for the LP in the 2023 elections, adding that from the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly candidates of the LP, all of them are today members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said:

“The House of Assembly member we voted for has joined APC. The House of Representatives member we voted for because of Peter Obi has joined APC. The gubernatorial candidate who, I believe, was rigged out, has joined the APC. And they have given them the ticket in the APC to run against us and against Peter Obi.”

Kenneth Okonkwo of the ADC expresses strong displeasure with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

He claimed that with the APC poaching politicians who got votes due to support given to Obi, the ruling party has an edge in the 2027 elections.

Okonkwo’s video can be watched below via the social media posts:

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Kenneth Okonkwo warns Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow Jonathan to enjoy his 'retirement from public office' in peace, rather than luring him into the 2027 race.

Okonkwo explained that rather than luring Jonathan into the 2027 elections race, the cheerleaders should allow the former Nigerian leader to savour his credibility.

The former LP chieftain asked Jonathan to maintain his status as an “international statesman.”

Source: Legit.ng