Supercomputer projections show a possible US vs Iran knockout clash at the World Cup amid rising geopolitical tension

The two nations are placed in separate groups but could meet in multiple knockout scenarios depending on results

Ongoing political conflict and security concerns add extra pressure to Iran’s participation in the tournament

The possibility of the United States and Iran meeting on football’s biggest stage has sparked global debate after a supercomputer simulation predicted a potential knockout clash at the upcoming World Cup.

With both nations currently involved in a strained geopolitical relationship, the idea of a World Cup showdown has generated intense discussion, especially as the tournament is set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran players pose for a photo prior to friendly match against Gambia in Antalya, Turkiye in May 2026. Photo by Orhan Cicek

Source: Getty Images

Iran’s participation alone has already been surrounded by controversy due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and its allies, making the football narrative even more sensitive.

Despite this, both teams are expected to compete, and according to Opta’s supercomputer projections, there is a realistic pathway for them to meet in the knockout stages.

Supercomputer reveals possible US vs Iran knockout clash

The United States and Iran were drawn in separate groups, but the tournament structure leaves the door open for a potential meeting after the group stage.

The USMNT are placed in Group D alongside Austria, Paraguay and Turkey, while Iran will compete in Group G against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

According to the format analysed by Legit.ng , teams finishing in certain positions from these groups could cross paths in the round of 32.

Opta’s projections give the United States a strong 77% chance of advancing from Group D, with a 27.1% likelihood of finishing second in the group.

For Iran, the numbers show a 64.3% chance of progressing, with a 26.7% probability of finishing second behind Belgium in Group G, the closest projections among all simulations in the group.

This creates a direct possibility for a round of 32 encounter between the two sides, depending on final group standings.

According to the tournament bracket, Group D runners-up will face Group G runners-up in the knockout phase, making this the most statistically realistic meeting point.

However, that is not the only scenario in which the two nations could meet.

If the United States wins Group D, they would face a third-placed team from selected groups in the round of 32, while Iran could also progress as a third-placed side under different combinations.

Opta’s breakdown shows that the US has the highest probability in Group D with 32.4% chance of topping the group, while Iran sits behind Belgium and Egypt with an 18% chance of finishing first in Group G.

Multiple knockout paths could bring US and Iran face-to-face

Beyond the round of 32, there is also a possible round of 16 or even quarter-final meeting, although these scenarios are significantly more complex.

A round of 16 clash could only happen if both teams win their groups and progress through their initial knockout matches, potentially setting up a meeting in Seattle.

A more unlikely scenario places both teams on the same side of the bracket through mixed qualification paths, where one finishes second and the other qualifies as a best third-placed team.

In that case, both would still need to win two consecutive knockout matches to reach the quarter-finals before facing each other.

While mathematically possible, this has a low-probability but not impossible scenario.

“The war” backdrop surrounding Iran’s participation

Iran’s participation in the tournament has not been straightforward, with external tensions influencing preparations and travel arrangements.

The country’s qualification has been overshadowed by ongoing hostilities involving the United States and Israel, which escalated earlier in the year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Iran’s squad selection has also been affected, with several home-based players included despite limited recent club activity due to disruptions.

Security concerns have also played a role, with Iran relocating its training base from Arizona to Mexico for safety reasons.

Visa approvals have also been a major talking point, with confirmation that Iranian players and staff have been cleared to enter the United States for the tournament.

U.S. officials, however, have stated that delegations will be closely monitored throughout the competition.

Despite the tensions, FIFA has maintained that Iran will be allowed to participate fully in the World Cup.

Iran is scheduled to play group matches in California against New Zealand and Belgium, before travelling to Seattle for their final group fixture against Egypt.

Visa approvals and political tension add pressure

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack confirmed the visa progress in a public statement on X, writing:

"Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the FIFA World Cup in the United States," he added.

"Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that Iranian delegates would be monitored closely for security reasons.

"We have no problem with the athletes, as we stated earlier, or their support staff," he said as quoted by ESPN.

"But what we're not going to allow is for them to embed in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do with athletics and have ties to the IRGC or things of that nature."

Ongoing US-Iran conflict adds political tension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States military has carried out new strikes on Iranian territory, targeting Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The American forces described the operation as “self-defence” actions taken after Iran allegedly launched missiles and drones at U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain on June 2, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng