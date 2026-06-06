Barcelona reportedly reject Victor Osimhen despite intermediaries offering the striker to the club

The Spanish giants remain fully committed to signing Julián Álvarez as their priority target

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s comments add further uncertainty around Osimhen’s situation

Victor Osimhen has reportedly suffered another setback in the transfer market after Barcelona turned down the opportunity to sign the Super Eagles striker, despite his name being offered to the club through intermediaries.

The development adds another layer of uncertainty to Osimhen’s future, which has already been the subject of intense speculation in recent months.

Victor Osimhen in action in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool. Photo by Salih Zeki

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona shut door on Osimhen move

According to a detailed report from Diario SPORT, the Nigerian forward, who currently plays for Galatasaray, was proposed to the Catalan giants as part of ongoing summer transfer discussions. However, the Spanish club are said to have no interest in pursuing the deal as they maintain a firm focus on other targets.

The report indicates that Osimhen’s name recently reached the Barcelona presidential environment through third-party intermediaries, a common occurrence during the transfer window when agents explore potential destinations for high-profile players.

However, the Catalan club’s stance is clear: Osimhen is not part of their sporting plans for the upcoming season.

The club’s recruitment structure remains focused on a different priority in attack, with sporting planning already well advanced ahead of the new campaign.

Barcelona are currently in a phase of strategic preparation, with sporting director Deco and Bojan Krkic actively involved in long-term planning discussions, even while on club-related duties abroad.

Despite Osimhen’s strong profile as one of Europe’s most recognised strikers, Barcelona are not considering him as a priority reinforcement.

Inside the club, officials reportedly acknowledge his quality and status as a top striker in the market, but insist that their transfer roadmap remains unchanged.

The Spanish side are instead fully committed to their pursuit of Julián Álvarez, whom they see as the ideal candidate to lead their attack moving forward.

As described in Spanish media, the Catalan giants believe the operation for Álvarez is realistic and are prepared to continue working on that direction, even amid competition from Atlético Madrid.

Osimhen’s strong numbers not enough to convince Barça

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Galatasaray, registering 22 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions, per FotMob.

Victor Osimhen reacts against Fenerbahce at Rams Park in April 2026. Photo by Yasin AKGUL

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Turkish champions after a €75 million move from Napoli, remains one of the most valuable strikers in world football, with Transfermarkt placing his market value at €75 million.

Despite these figures, Barcelona are not shifting their focus, with internal planning prioritising long-term squad balance and specific tactical needs under their current sporting project.

Chelle’s comments add fresh twist to Osimhen situation

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has also drawn attention to Osimhen’s situation after recent comments about the striker’s availability for international duty.

Chelle stated that Osimhen would not be involved in Nigeria’s friendly matches against Poland and Portugal due to uncertainty surrounding his club situation.

The coach explained his decision following Nigeria’s Unity Cup success in London, where he referenced concerns about the striker’s future.

“We will miss two players because Victor Osimhen, he had maybe to change a club, so I prefer that he stays, because if you play and you are not at hundred percent, this is not good,” Chelle said.

His remarks quickly sparked debate, leading to clarification from Osimhen himself, who stated on Instagram that he had spoken directly with the coach regarding the situation.

The exchange only added more attention to the striker’s ongoing uncertainty as the transfer window develops.

True cost of signing Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that any club hoping to sign Osimhen this summer would need to prepare a massive financial package, with estimates suggesting a total deal could reach up to €140 million.

The Nigerian forward only recently completed a permanent move to Galatasaray on July 31, 2025, after the Turkish club activated a €75 million agreement with Napoli to secure his services.

Source: Legit.ng