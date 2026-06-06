Accord Party nominates Professor Christopher Imumolen as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election

Imumolen pledges innovative reforms focusing on education, youth employment, and technology-driven governance

Party leaders tout Imumolen’s impressive credentials and philanthropic contributions to strengthen grassroots support

FCT, Abuja - The Accord Party has unveiled Professor Christopher Imumolen as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, positioning him as the party’s choice to contest against major political figures expected to feature in the race.

Imumolen, an academic, entrepreneur and philanthropist from Edo state, emerged as the party’s standard-bearer amid efforts by the Accord Party to strengthen its national presence and offer what it describes as an alternative leadership option for Nigerians.

Accord Party Announces its 2027 Presidential Candidate to Battle Tinubu, Obi, Atiku

Source: Twitter

Imumolen promises reforms

Accepting the nomination, Imumolen said Nigerians could no longer afford to remain passive in the face of the country's challenges.

He stated that his administration would pursue a governance model driven by innovation, technology and data-backed decision-making.

According to him, priority areas would include education reform, youth employment and the use of modern technology, including artificial intelligence, to address insecurity and other national concerns.

“Nigerians can no longer afford to fold their hands or remain passive in the face of ongoing national challenges,” he said.

Track record highlighted

Party leaders described Imumolen as a candidate with extensive academic and professional credentials.

He holds doctorate degrees in Engineering Research and Educational Management and is the founder of Unique Open University.

Stakeholders also highlighted his philanthropic activities, including scholarship programmes that have supported thousands of students and business grants provided to entrepreneurs across Africa.

Accord party eyes expansion

The Accord Party said Imumolen’s emergence signals a new phase for the organisation as it seeks to expand its membership and strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party officials expressed confidence that his candidature would attract support from voters seeking fresh ideas and reforms.

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Olawepo-Hashim rejected as Accord presidential candidate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Accord Party has formally rejected claims that Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, insisting that no presidential nomination process was validly concluded within the party.

In a statement issued from its National Secretariat in Abuja on 3 June 2026, the party stressed that its presidential primaries were cancelled after no aspirant complied with the approved guidelines and timeline submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Source: Legit.ng