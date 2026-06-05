Actress Doris Ogala has shared a video of herself at a hospital where she was rushed to after falling unconscious

A clip captured the Nollywood star and politician conversing and praying with some of the patients at the hospital

Recall that Doris Ogala was recently declared the AAC governorship candidate in Abia state ahead of the 2026 general elections

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has expressed gratitude to God for her health after she reportedly lost consciousness.

Reports circulated on social media claiming ‎Ogala collapsed and fell unconscious in the morning of Friday, June 5, 2026.

AAC gubernatorial candidate Doris Ogala reportedly pays patients' hospital bills. Credit: mmaogala

Source: Instagram

Confirming the reports, the actress, who repeatedly called out Pastor Chris Okafor, revealed she was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia for treatment. As proof, she shared a video of herself being pulled on a wheelchair as she met with some patients in different wards.

Sharing an update about her health, the actress revealed she is now stable.

In the caption of the video shared on her Facebook page, Ogala wrote,

"I was rushed to FMC Umuahia. I lost consciousness. Glory to God am stabilised now."

Multiple clips captured her conversing and praying with some of the patients.

Reports also claimed that Ogala paid the hospital bills for all patients who could not afford their medical bills in the hospital.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala was on Friday, May 29, 2026, declared the African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2027 election.

This comes after a video from the AAC primaries emerged on social media showing the moment a returning officer named Ogala as the party's nominee in Anambra state to challenge incumbent governor Alex Otti at the polls.

Reactions trail actress Doris Ogala's update about her health status. Credit: mmaogala

Source: Instagram

The video Doris Ogala shared is below:

Reactions to update about Doris Ogala's health status

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

mr.commonsense_ commented:

"The acting of 2027 go loud."

officialugeed said:

"My Governor. Na like this we go stand for the MANDATE? Work never start oo, you don dey loose consciousness."

starrise_empire said:

"Ndi Abia.... Make una kwechiri on Alex oooo. In this life Abia is counted as one of the best states.... Forget this woman. Wje is like those before Alex and those we are trying to remove everywhere else.... Someone said koromoto woman. Na so."

bright_carter reacted:

"Call it anything, clout or whatsoever. It’s not easy to clear pay off someone’s debt. No be she be the only candidate but she choose this kinda clout . God bless her."

chinenyeamakwe said:

"Incoming governor, don't forget to make blessing ceo your vice."

Doris Ogala reacts to Churchill and Rosy Meurer's saga

Legit.ng also reported that Doris Ogala reacted to the drama surrounding Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer’s marriage.

Ogala noted that she does not support husband snatching, but insisted there is more to what people can see with their eyes.

According to her, a man, whom she refused to mention by name, is allegedly in a “boiling pot,” and the person holding him captive has said there is no going back. She added that her post was for those who understand spirituality.

Source: Legit.ng