Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, has congratulated the newly inaugurated US president, Donald Trump

Obi outlined his expectations for Africa and the world as Trump assumed office as US 47th President

The LP chieftain said the world is optimistic that Trump's administration will usher in cooperation and mutual respect among nations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, has sent his warmest congratulations to President Donald J. Trump as he assumed office as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

Obi said Trump’s victory in the November 2024 US presidential election is a testament to the resilience of democracy and the enduring will of the American people.

Peter Obi said he hopes Donald Trump's policies foster global stability. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@realDonaldTrump

He stated this via his X handle, @PeterObi on behalf of my family and the Obidients Movement.

Obi said he hopes Trump’s policies will foster global stability, and economic growth and strengthen international partnerships.

“It is my hope that your presidency will be marked by policies that foster global stability, economic growth, and strengthened international partnerships, particularly between the United States and Africa.”

Obi urged Trump to champion the values of unity, equity, and justice as the US president

The former Anambra state governor said the world is optimistic that Trump’s leadership will usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual respect among nations.

Nigerians react as Peter Obi congratulates Trump

Legit.ng compiled some reaction from Nigerians as Obi congratulated Trump on X.

@nedaamani

"God Bless You Dear Sir Peter Obi. Halleluyah For Us All. God has Blessed Nigeria and the Nigerian People. Thank You For Your Love.🙌🙏🏿"

@ProfCelestine

"Very soon we will also congratulate you Sir."

@DailyJusticeAct

"This is a good move..

"The world must rally for a peaceful transition in Nigeria in 2027…"

Concerned Citizen @TimedFrank

"The APC-led government labeled Peter Obi as the Nigerian version of Donald Trump.

001 🇳🇬 and 001 🇺🇸

"Everybody come oh. 🗣️"

Michael Chibuzo® @chibuzo_mikel

"Donald Trump is not big on global cooperation and mutual respect. So, no expect much from that angle.

"Meanwhile I'm curious as to why you didn't thank him for 'inviting' you to his inauguration in Washington."

Balatic (PO=Comp+Integrity+Equity) @Balatic

"My president, please put the machinery in place to collaborate actively with Trump’s State Department to restore democracy in Nigeria through transparent elections. God bless you as you make use of this unique opportunity! A new Nigeria is indeed POssible."

Dr. Kenon @drkenon2

"That Obidient Movement there is enough for me. I do not care much about other things.

"Congratulations Donald Trump."

Aesthetics Guru🔋🦇@sdiamond29

"You couldn’t even wait for @officialABAT to congratulate him first before rushing to congratulate him…There are other pressing issues from your state that you could’ve talked about today, but as usual, you won’t talk about it…You need to slow down…"

Akereyejo @Palermo_seun

"Sir, I thought they say "charity begins at home". I'm not sure if I've ever seen your congratulatory message to the president of your country. There's a better way of playing politics. President Trump will not divide America with the way you're trying to divide Nigeria."

Trump declares U.S will only recognise 2 genders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Trump declared that the US government will only recognise two genders - male and female.

Trump made this known during his inaugural speech on Monday, January 202, 2025 as the 47th president of the United States.

Senior White House officials explained that the order is part of the Trump administration’s wider “restoring sanity” agenda.

