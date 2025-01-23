Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Pastor Umoren Bassey of God Deliverance Apostolic Church, and Pastor Elijah Aniete of Power House of Glory International Church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state have been arrested by the police.

The youths of Rumunduru in Oroigwe arrested the two pastors on Monday, January 20, 2025, and handed them over to the police.

Rivers police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the bizarre items were found in the church premises. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state Police public relations officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said both churches are located along Eneka Road in Rumunduru, Obio-Akpor Council of Rivers state.

As reported by Vanguard, Iringe-Koko said the two pastors, aged 60 and 51 respectively, are natives of Akwa-Ibom state.

The Police spokesperson said bizarre items were found in the church premises, including a live cartridge, a sword, two wooden coffins, calabashes, and various spiritual items.

Other items include fake naval passports, thousands of people’s pictures and passports, children's shoes, coconuts, Bibles, and police uniforms,

Pastor Bassey claimed that he uses spiritual materials for prayer for 17 years.

He accused the community youths of planting some of the items found in his church.

The suspect said the youths searched his house without a warrant

“Some of the pictures you saw there is that of my Son and some are that of my members.

“I Use the small casket or miracle life oil to pray for mad persons. The mad person must be calm within three months. I use it to help the community people”

Meanwhile, the Youth President of Rumunduru, Henry Worlu, said the vigilante commander called him that they saw the pastor at the center of the road at midnight.

Worlu said they went to the pastor's house in the morning but he denied it, saying he had nothing to with devilish things and he doesn’t deal with them.

“So we asked the man we came to see to allow us to see his compound, but he refused entry. Until we opened one of his chambers and we saw all manner of things.”

Pastor arrested for N1.3bn fraud, money laundering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested a clergyman, Ebonyi, on charges of defrauding people through his foundation.

The pastor promised victims up to $20 billion but required them to register first, with approximately N1.8 million.

Following his arrest, the pastor would face court proceedings once the EFCC concludes its initial investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng