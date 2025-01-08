APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, said Peter Obi’s allegations against him have triggered serious consequences.

Morka said he has received over 400 threats, including about 200 death threats after Obi alleged threat to his life

He said there are explicit and well written threats and he will submit them to law enforcement agencies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said he and his family have received about 200 death threats following Peter Obi’s allegation against him.

Legit.ng recalls that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate alleged a threat to his life and family over Morka's comment during an interview.

Morka said he will be submitting the threats to law enforcement agencies. Photo credit: @Morka2Felix/Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Obi said he has received all sorts of messages because of his New Year message. He alleged that his life, family, and those around him are been threatened.

Morka said the death threats were a result of Obi’s alleged threat to his life and family.

“Peter Obi’s allegations that my words in that interview threatened his life have triggered serious consequences.”

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, January 8, The Punch reports.

The APC spokesperson said he has recorded over 400 threats, including approximately 200 explicit death threats, many of which were described in graphic detail.

“As of now, I have documented 400 threats, about 200 of which are explicit death threats. These are written threats that I will be submitting to law enforcement agencies.

“In these messages, individuals have detailed how they plan to harm me—threatening to shoot me, behead me, and carry out other gruesome acts. This is not mere rhetoric. It has even extended to direct threats against some members of my family. These are explicit and graphic threats, not vague insinuations.”

APC reacts as Peter Obi alleges threat to life

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC reacted to the allegation of threat to life made by Obi after his new Year message.

The ruling APC accused the former Anambra state governor of peddling falsehood and misleading Nigerians.

Morka said he never threatened Obi and that the claim is to get political currency and relevance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng