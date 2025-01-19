A fuel tanker exploded after flipping over in Niger state on Saturday, January 18, killing 70 people who had scrambled to take the fuel

Top FRSC official, Kumar Tsukwam, disclosed that a truck carrying 60,000 litres of gasoline had an accident at about 10 am at the Dikko junction on the road linking Abuja to Kaduna state

Legit.ng gathered that those who died had scrambled to take the fuel, which has rocketed in price amid an economic crisis

Minna, Niger state - At least 70 people were killed and dozens of others wounded after an overturned fuel tanker exploded in northcentral Nigeria.

The crash took place on an expressway in Niger state. People then rushed to the vehicle to collect the fuel, Reuters reported on Sunday, January 19.

A tanker has exploded after crashing in Nigeria, killing 70 people who had rushed to collect fuel from the scene, authorities say. Photo credit: Anadolu

70 killed in Niger fuel tanker accident

Kumar Tsukwam, the head of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger state, told AFP:

“The death toll stands at 70 so far."

Tsukwam said a truck carrying 60,000 litres of gasoline had an accident around 10:00 am (0900 GMT) at the Dikko junction on the road linking the federal capital Abuja to the northern city of Kaduna. He added that a “large crowd of people gathered to scoop the fuel” when “suddenly the tanker burst into flames, engulfing another tanker”.

Tsukwam added:

“Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition. We are at the scene to clear things up.”

Deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, West Africa’s most populous country, which lacks an efficient railway system to transport cargo.

More than 1,500 accidents involving fuel tankers occurred in Nigeria in 2020, resulting in 535 deaths, according to the FRSC.

People often salvage fuel with cups and buckets – especially because of soaring fuel prices, which have tripled since the government ended costly gas subsidies in 2023.

The latest accident revived questions about the implementation of safety measures and traffic regulations in the country.

Fire accident: Niger governor mourns

Umar Bago, governor of Niger state, said in a statement that the explosion was “worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate”.

The governor noted that an undisclosed number of people also experienced various degrees of burns.

Niger tanker accident: Atiku reacts

In the same vein, a prominent presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, bemoaned the incident.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku said:

"I am sad and heartbroken by the scope of this tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the people and government of Niger state. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace."

Jigawa: How 105 died in fuel tanker explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya town, Taura local government area of Jigawa state, resulting in the loss of at least 105 lives.

According to Shi'isu Lawan Adam, the Jigawa state police command's public relations officer, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe state. The tanker exploded, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

