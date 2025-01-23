A fire in Akure’s Oluwatuyi Quarters tragically claimed the lives of two children, aged three and five, while their mother was away

Rescue efforts were hindered by the apartment's location and initial assumptions that the children’s cries were routine discipline

The charred remains of the toddlers were found after the fire, sparking calls for better fire safety and child supervision awareness

Two young children, Jeila and Jersy, aged three and five, tragically lost their lives when a fire engulfed their apartment at Church Street, Oluwatuyi Quarters, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m., has left the community in shock and mourning.

Police had evacuated the remains of the deceased. Image: FB/Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Reports indicate that the children's father, whose name was not disclosed at the time of reporting, collapsed upon learning of the tragedy and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the fire started when the children were alone in the apartment. Their mother had reportedly locked them inside to step out briefly to purchase some items.

Unfortunately, by the time the fire was noticed, it had already engulfed much of the apartment, making rescue efforts extremely difficult.

Neighbor mistook cries for discipline reaction

Neighbours disclosed that the location of the apartment within the building further complicated rescue attempts, delaying help from reaching the trapped children.

One tenant, speaking anonymously, noted that the children’s cries were initially mistaken for routine discipline by their mother, causing a critical delay in recognizing the gravity of the situation.

After the fire was extinguished, the charred remains of the toddlers were discovered near the entrance of the apartment, suggesting that they had been trying to escape the blaze.

Local police officers from the B Division in Akure arrived at the scene to evacuate the remains and begin investigations into the incident.

Source: Legit.ng