Most political events and activities across Nigeria in recent times indicate that the build-up to the 2027 presidential election has started

Legit.ng reports that some heavyweight politicians are speculated to be behind a proposed merger, in a bid to democratically displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

An expert spoke on what would happen if opposition figures like Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decide to unite

Jos, Plateau state - Joseph Anuga, a Plateau state-based political scientist, has spoken on a potential alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso flew the flag of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election while Obi bid for the presidency under the banner of the Labour Party (LP) in the same year. Following their unsuccessful bids in 2023, the duo are expected to throw their hats into the ring again in 2027.

2027: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso alliance proposal

According to Vanguard newspaper in a report on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Anuga stressed that Nigerian politics and elections can be unpredictable as various factors, including regional considerations, party dynamics, and voter sentiment ultimately influence the outcome.

He said:

“If Kwankwaso and Peter Obi were to form an alliance, it could potentially boost their chances."

Anuga added:

"We must note that the dynamics of 2023 may not be the same in 2027.”

