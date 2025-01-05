2027: Expert Speaks on What Would Happen if Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Form Alliance to Displace APC
- Most political events and activities across Nigeria in recent times indicate that the build-up to the 2027 presidential election has started
- Legit.ng reports that some heavyweight politicians are speculated to be behind a proposed merger, in a bid to democratically displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
- An expert spoke on what would happen if opposition figures like Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decide to unite
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
Jos, Plateau state - Joseph Anuga, a Plateau state-based political scientist, has spoken on a potential alliance between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 election.
Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso flew the flag of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election while Obi bid for the presidency under the banner of the Labour Party (LP) in the same year. Following their unsuccessful bids in 2023, the duo are expected to throw their hats into the ring again in 2027.
2027: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso alliance proposal
According to Vanguard newspaper in a report on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Anuga stressed that Nigerian politics and elections can be unpredictable as various factors, including regional considerations, party dynamics, and voter sentiment ultimately influence the outcome.
He said:
“If Kwankwaso and Peter Obi were to form an alliance, it could potentially boost their chances."
Anuga added:
"We must note that the dynamics of 2023 may not be the same in 2027.”
Read more on the 2027 elections:
- 'How we plan to show APC the way out of Aso Villa in 2027', PDP chieftain explains
- Tax bill: “Why Tinubu will not lose northern support in 2027,” political analyst Jide Ojo speaks
- 'No magic can stop Tinubu from winning in 2027' - APC chieftain fires back at opposition
2027: Obi quashes reports of power-sharing agreement
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi refuted rumours that he reached a key agreement with Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar.
“This really hurts me”: Kwankwaso breaks silence on agreement with Atiku, Peter Obi to serve 4 years in 2027
The 63-year-old appealed to all lovers of Nigeria, irrespective of political affiliation, to cooperate because it was only in unity that the ruling APC, whom he alleged has “mismanaged” the nation’s resources, could be defeated in the 2027 general elections.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.