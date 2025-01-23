Prominent Nigerian leaders, including Vice President Shettima, Atiku, and Obi, are convening for a conference on democratic reform and governance

The event will address electoral malpractice, corruption, weakened political parties, and citizen engagement for a resilient democratic system

Key discussions aim to rebuild public trust, strengthen institutions, and foster collaboration among political stakeholders and civil society groups

Prominent political figures across Nigeria’s often-divided political landscape are coming together in a historic effort to tackle the challenges undermining the nation’s democracy.

The national conference, themed "Strengthening Nigeria Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity," will commence on Monday in Abuja and bring together current and former leaders from different political divides.

Among many things that will be discussed is how to address the issue of electoral malpractice

Source: Original

Shettima, Atiku, Obi to attend conference

Among the key speakers are Vice President Kashim Shettima, former military Head of State General Abdulsalam Abubakar, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party. Their collaboration marks a rare moment of consensus in a country often marked by deep political rivalries.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the event, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, founding Executive Director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, emphasized the critical need for reforms to address electoral malpractice, weak governance structures, and corruption.

"As conveners, we are committed to addressing the complexities and setbacks Nigeria’s democratic system currently faces, with the purpose of finding actionable solutions that can restore and strengthen our national governance," he said.

Conference to seek solutions to electoral problems

The event, supported by organizations such as the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WfD), and the National Peace Committee, aims to foster dialogue on building a political environment free from manipulation and exclusion.

The discussions will span topics including electoral reforms, the strengthening of political parties, and mobilizing citizens for active participation in governance.

Speaking on the state of democracy in Nigeria, Dr. Igbuzor noted the disillusionment of many citizens despite 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

"The realities faced by Nigerians today often reflect disillusionment rather than hope. The goal of the conference, therefore, is to reignite hope, rebuild trust, and lay out a roadmap toward a strengthened democratic system that serves all Nigerians with integrity and accountability," he remarked.

Foreign politician expected at event

Former Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to deliver the keynote address, while Professor Jibrin Ibrahim will discuss the challenges and prospects for Nigeria's democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Panels, technical sessions, and collaborative discussions are designed to produce actionable commitments for democratic renewal.

Highlighting the importance of political inclusivity, the organizers stressed the need for political parties to embrace internal democracy and accountability.

"By addressing these issues, we envision political parties that champion the voice and needs of Nigerians, providing viable choices for leadership and governance," Igbuzor added.

The conference also seeks to mobilize citizens for democratic resilience.

"Democracy is only as strong as the citizens who uphold it. Engaging Nigerians at all levels—from grassroots communities to influential stakeholders—is fundamental to creating a resilient democracy," said Igbuzor.

Shettima, Atiku, Peter Obi meet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima had been seen in a video leading a delegation of high-profile political leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on a condolence visit to the family of late Dada Yar'adua.

Dada Yar'adua, the mother of former President Umaru Yar'adua and former Chief of Staff Shehu Yar'adua, passed away on Monday evening, August 2, at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina State at 102.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng