The FBI has unveiled its 2026 list of most wanted fraudsters, exposing individuals accused of stealing millions and even billions from American taxpayers

The cases range from wire fraud and money laundering to mortgage fraud and illegal gambling conspiracies

With losses stretching from $1.3 million to an astonishing $1.2 billion, the bureau says it remains determined to bring these fugitives to justice

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed its updated list of most wanted fraudsters, publishing names and photos of individuals accused of major financial crimes.

The alleged schemes range from $1.3 million to an extraordinary $1.2 billion taken from American taxpayers.

The FBI publishes its most wanted fraudsters list, exposing financial crimes across the United States. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters

Among those named are:

Rodney Dean Allen – accused of wire fraud totalling $7,300,000 between 2016 and 2017.

Christopher Burns – charged with mail fraud involving $10,000,000 in 2020.

John Michel Dimitron and Julieanne Badueza Dimitron – both wanted for mortgage fraud amounting to $1,300,000 between 2005 and 2007.

Said Abdullahi Ereg – accused of wire fraud and money laundering totalling $4,200,000 between 2020 and 2021.

Elaine Angene Escoe – charged with wire fraud and money laundering involving $32,000,000 between 2020 and 2021.

Herbert Kimble – wanted for healthcare fraud, with losses estimated at $1,200,000,000, the largest case on the list.

Michael Lizaso Marasigan – facing charges of conspiracy to operate illegal gambling.

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About FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is the United States’ national law enforcement and intelligence agency, operating under the Department of Justice. Founded in 1908, it investigates and combats crimes such as terrorism, cybercrime, corruption, organised crime, and large-scale fraud.

With headquarters in Washington, D.C., the FBI works closely with local and international partners to uphold federal law and protect citizens. It also runs public awareness campaigns, including publishing lists of most wanted fugitives, to encourage community involvement in justice. The bureau’s mission is clear: to safeguard the nation while ensuring fairness, accountability, and respect for civil rights.

The bureau highlights healthcare fraud and illegal gambling conspiracies, showing the scale of criminal activity. Photo credit: Westes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected. The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

The deportation of such a large number of people is expected to have social and economic effects in their home countries. With Liberia and Nigeria accounting for the highest numbers, local authorities may need to prepare for reintegration challenges.

The list highlights ongoing immigration enforcement by the United States, with West African nations now preparing to receive hundreds of deported citizens. The people listed on the US WOW list are individuals from several West African countries who are set to be deported by the United States. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the US WOW list refers to individuals from West Africa who have been identified by the United States Department of Homeland Security for deportation.

Source: Legit.ng