Political analyst Jide Ojo has maintained that Mudashiru Obasa's impeachment was a self-inflicted downfall.

Legit.ng reported that Obasa, speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, was impeached on Monday, January 13, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office, ending his tenure as speaker since 2015.

No fewer than 32 members of the assembly removed Obasa from his position and accused him of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex, which critics argued was excessive and fraudulent.

In a swift move, the lawmakers elected and swore in Honourable Mojisola Meranda as speaker of the state assembly.

How Obasa’s political missteps, ego led to his downfall

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Jide Ojo described Obasa's impeachment as one who scored an own goal.

He also explained how Obasa offended members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state.

The political analyst said:

"It is self-inflicted. it is an own goal. When someone scores an own-goal, it means you did it yourself. Mudashiru Obasa is someone I have known for the last four or five years. I met him in 2024. I have been part of the resource persons who conducted training for the state house of assembly. He is a very experienced public servant, somebody who is knowledgeable about the legislature.

"He is a six-timer. 2023 made it the sixth time he was elected as speaker in the Lagos state assembly.

"Rumour has it that he wanted to be governor and he wanted to go to Senate in 2023 but was pleaded with to drop his ambition and retain his seat.

"However, a member of the Governor's Advisory Council, disclosed that during the budget presentation exercise, Obasa kept the governor and the political stakeholders waiting for hours and there were no excuses and even apologies.

"Also, there had been a trending video where he made a remark at the governor noting that even though his ambition to be governor is secondary, but he is not too young or too inexperienced to be governor and indeed he is a lot better than some of the people who are occupying that position, which is perceived as a slight remark at the governor; and the governor was seated when he was making the remarks.

"But beyond and above that, it has also been confirmed by a member of the GAC, that the removal of Obasa was late in coming, that it should have been done ahead of 2023 because he (Obasa) has turned himself into an emperor and that several attempts had been made to call him to order which he has rebuffed.

"During the Christmas break, the president had to facilitate a meeting, in which he exhibited some arrogance and stubbornness and felt like someone who feels the system needs him more than he needs the system.

"Like I said earlier, it is an own-goal. The position of a speaker is not one with immunity. Just like that of deputy speaker too. Only the president, vice president, governor and deputy governor has immunity. When his attention was being called by political stakeholders in the state, he should have lower his ego and humble himself to take to correction."

Implication of Obasa's impeachment

Speaking further, Jide Ojo explained the implication of Obasa's impeachment. He likened it to the current state of the former president of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, who was the third in command but is now seen as an ordinary member of the National Assembly.

He, however, congratulated Obasa's deputy, Hon. Meranda, who emerged as the first female speaker of the Lagos state assembly.

Jide Ojo stated thus:

"He was a man that is hell bent on self distraught because, assuming he actually wanted to be governor in 2027, that is when he should have been most humble and carry everybody along not when to show yourself as an emperor. It is a self inflicted punishment. There is no smoke without fire.

"The speculation about Seyi Tinubu is still speculation and Seyi is an indigene of Lagos and is qualified. Don't forget that his father, as strong as he was, could not win Lagos during the 2023 elections.

"And when you look at the state of the nation, the economic crisis and hardship people are facing; if APC fielded Seyi Tinubu, it can be counterproductive to the APC in 2027."

Ojo added that he does not see Obasa wielding any political influence after now as he will become just a regular floor member in the assembly.

"As for Obasa, I think he has shot himself in the foot and whatever political ambition he has, it is up in flames not because he will not be allowed to serve his sixth tenure as an elected member of the assembly but his ego has been punctured and I don't see him being able to wield any influence.

"Somebody who has been in control, number three citizen for the last ten years and now being a floor member; he is the one appointing people into position, he is the one controlling the budget. Now, just imagine, you that you are ranked number three, will not be ranked anywhere.

"Your deputy who is a female is now the substantive speaker. Which position will they give him that he will function.

"Look at the National level where someone like former president of the senate, Ahmed Lawan. It is like he is not there (in the National Assembly). In fact, I believe he must be regretting that why did I come because you are number three citizen, now, someone else is now dictating to you. He is no longer a principal officer."

Lagos speaker Meranda visits GAC, seeks blessings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos Assembly speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda visited the Governor’s Advisory Council.

In a trending video making the rounds online, Meranda stated that her visit was to seek the blessings of the council and briefed them about the event that unfolded at the assembly on Monday.

