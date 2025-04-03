Wanted bandit leader Kachalla Bello Turji has been said to have killed 11 farmers in Lugo town in Isa local government area of Sokoto State

Turji, who has been declared wanted by the Nigerian army, was reported to have attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, April 2

However, a resident in the Lugo town alleged that the security agencies were earlier informed about Turji's coming, but they failed to act on it

Sokoto - Notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Bello Turji, has reportedly killed 11 farmers in Lugu town, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State. It was learnt that the attack happened in the early hours of Wednesday, April 2, when Turji was said to be returning from a Sallah visit to a community in Isa.

A resident, Basharu Altine Giyawa, told journalists that the locals had received intelligence about Turji's planned visit since Saturday, but security operatives failed to act on the report.

Bello Turji, whose being hunted by the military, has killed 11 farmers in Sokoto Photo Credit: X@DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

How Bello Turji killed 11 farmers in Sokoto

According to Daily Trust, Turji and his men left their village, Fakai, in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and passed through some communities in Isa, where they held their Sallah celebration before carrying out the attack. Giyawa then blamed the killings on security operatives' failure to act on the intelligence report.

Aminu Boza, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, acknowledged receiving the report but insisted that Turji did not visit any community in his area for Sallah.

It was also reported that the attack on Lugu town was not an isolated incident, as Turji also made a stop at Tozai village, where he killed the leader of the community's vigilante group. The Sokoto State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Ahmad Rufa'i, declined to comment on the attack, stating that only the military could confirm it, as they were operating in the area.

Defence headquarters declared Bello Turji wanted

Legit.ng recalled that the military had declared Turji wanted for terrorizing communities in Zamfara, Sokoto, and parts of Katsina states. The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, had vowed that the Nigerian military would soon eliminate the bandit kingpin. Despite being pursued by the military, Turji continues his gruesome attacks on communities.

Turji's actions have sparked widespread concern, with many calling for increased security measures to protect communities from his attacks. However, the Nigerian military has assured that they are working to eliminate Turji and bring an end to his reign of terror.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng