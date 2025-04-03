Former NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd.), has spent over two months in captivity and survived dangerous encounters with wild animals and terrorists

The terrorists used abductees, including Tsiga, as human shields during military airstrikes, endangering their lives to avoid being targeted

However, Tsiga, who expressed gratitude to national security officials led by NSA Nuhu Ribadu, has narrated how he and 18 other rescued kidnap victims fared in captivity

FCT, Abuja - Former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), who spent over two months in captivity, has recounted his harrowing experience in the hands of terrorists and kidnappers.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursdays, April 3, Tsiga revealed that he and other abductees were held in a dense forest surrounded by hills, teeming with dangerous animals.

The ex-NYSC DG described his survival as nothing short of divine intervention, Vanguard reported.

The 72-year-old said:

“We were kept with dangerous animals—hyenas, snakes, and scorpions. A day before I was released, just the day before yesterday, while on the mountain where I was staying, we suddenly noticed a hyena circling us, looking for food. And what kind of food? Us, human beings.”

“Throughout our time there, we constantly lived with snakes and scorpions. But the most terrifying experience was how they treated those of us whose ranks they knew. Whenever troops attacked them, they would bring us out and use us as human shields, hoping to get us killed by the military strikes. They wanted us to be hit by the aircraft. But God is merciful.”

“The National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) have said it—the good ones will survive, and ultimately, the bad ones will meet their end.”

Tsiga further narrated a particularly chilling experience involving an unexploded rocket:

“During an airstrike, a rocket was fired at the terrorists, but it didn’t explode. Instead, they carried the unexploded rocket and placed it where I was sleeping, hiding it in a way that if I touched it, it would detonate. Yet, by God’s mercy, I survived.”

He also highlighted the kidnappers’ belief that military officers have access to government funds, which led them to attack his home.

“They believe that those of us in uniform are given money by the government. That’s why they tried to break into my house. They couldn’t, so they went to my home in Kaduna and used explosives to destroy it, including the gates.”

NSA hands over ex-NYSC DG, 18 others to CDS

Meanwhile, the National Counter Terrorism Center on Thursday, handed over the former director-general (DG) of the NYSC, Maharazu Tsiga, to the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The handover took place in Abuja.

During the handover, NSA Ribadu commended the efforts of the security forces and intelligence agencies involved in the rescue operation that freed Tsiga and 18 other kidnap victims.

Archbishop recounts 27-day ordeal in kidnappers’ den

