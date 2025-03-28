The Rivers state political crisis took a different dimension when President Bola Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara

There were claims that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's security operatives attacked the private residence of the suspended governor in Rivers state

However, the claim has been fact-checked considering the implications of the claim on Nigeria's democracy and Rivers' peace

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The political crisis rocking Rivers state took another dimension recently when President Bola Tinubu announced a state of emergency in the oil-rich state on Tuesday, March 18.

The president also announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, adding that the federal government's intervention in the state's recent internal crisis.

Facebook claims on Wike vs Fubara

However, in a recent video shared on Facebook by Agodi Comedy on March 25, 2025, claiming that some persons forcefully entered a residence. The Facebook user claimed that they were security operatives deployed by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to invade the private residence of the suspended governor.

According to Dubawa, a fact-checking organisation, the caption of the post reads:

“The moment security agencies and Nyesom Wike came to embarrass Governor SIM Fubara in his private home.”

Reaction to allegations against Wike

Thousands of people have viewed the video, which has the watermark of credible Nigerian media, The Cable. The video has also gained thousands of reactions and reshares.

However, Dubawa fact-checked the claim considering its implication on Nigeria's democracy as well as its implication on the minister's reputation.

Also, the public interest in the unfolding political events in Rivers state. There was no credible source that reported that claim, and the exact video of the event was found on The Cable's verified X and Facebook pages.

The actual event on alleged video on Rivers

The actual event was the altercation between Sunday Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu, who were laying claim to the position of the national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

The video was taken after Sunday Ude-Okoye and some of his supporters were forced out of the PDP secretariats by the security of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, during a meeting organised by the party's Board of Trustees (BoT). The incident happened on January 29, 2025.

Subsequently, the police and other security agencies took over the secretariat of the PDP, and the Supreme Court recently made a pronouncement about the incident. It is therefore important to note that the event predated Fubara's suspension and was not related to the political crisis in Rivers.

