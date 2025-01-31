Mudashiru Obasa, the former speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, who was impeached on Monday, January 13, has continued to generate concerns among Nigerians

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, opined that the impeachment could signal a larger shift in Lagos politics

Anifowoshe also questioned the timing of the impeachment as well as the circumstances surrounding it

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

The impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has continued to generate reactions from political observers. Titilope Anifowoshe, a lawyer and political commentator, said the development could signal a larger shift in Lagos politics.

Anifowoshe, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the development is a testament that the dynamic is shifting in Lagos politics. She cited the constitution's justification for the lawmakers' decision to impeach the speaker.

Titilope Anifowoshe has reacted to the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the state assembly Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa

Source: Twitter

Anifowoshe predicted aftermath of Obasa's removal

However, the legal luminary maintained that it could lead to strategic restructuring within the assembly, considering Obasa's political influence. Obasa has held elective positions since 1999. She projected that the move could reshape the structure of governance in Lagos.

Anifowoshe's comment reads:

"The removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly indeed marks a significant moment in the state’s political history. As a seasoned politician with over two decades of influence, Obasa's removal is a clear indication of the shifting dynamics within Lagos politics.

"This decision, grounded in the provisions of Section 50(2) and 92(2) of the 1999 Constitution, highlights the constitutional right of the legislature to remove its leadership, but it also speaks to deeper currents within the state's political machinery.

"His removal should not be viewed merely as a momentary fallout or political drama; rather, it may signal a larger shift, possibly a strategic restructuring within the House or an attempt to recalibrate political alliances. Given Obasa's political weight, one could argue that this move is as much about consolidating power and controlling the direction of governance in Lagos as it is about addressing potential issues within the Assembly itself."

Lawyer questioned timing of Obasa's removal

She then questioned the timing of Obasa's removal. She asked if the impeachment was to set the stage for 2027 or a response to public outcry against the Agege-born politician. She said:

"From a legal standpoint, while his removal may be viewed as part of the legitimate exercise of parliamentary rights, its timing and the forces behind it are key. Is this an internal party maneuver? A response to public dissatisfaction? Or part of a broader strategy to set the stage for the 2027 elections? Regardless, it will be important to see how the new leadership functions, how it aligns with the state’s executive branch, and whether the Assembly’s independence will be maintained.

"In terms of broader implications, this political upheaval might reshape the governance structure of Lagos. It opens up questions about the relationships between the executive and legislative branches, the control of resources, and the future of political alliances within the state. For Lagosians, it will be crucial to see how this change impacts the development agenda, policy decisions, and overall governance quality moving forward.

"Ultimately, this is not just a reshuffling of the Assembly’s leadership; it is a signal that the political climate in Lagos is evolving. How this plays out in the coming months will likely affect the state's political landscape. The ripple effects will be interesting to observe as this unfolds."

Supreme Court document questioned Obasa's legal credentials

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mudashiru Obasa's legal credentials have been questioned after a Supreme Court document surfaced on social media.

Obasa's name was reportedly missing from the Roll of Legal Practitioners in Nigeria, despite his claim to have a law degree from LASU.

The document was dated July 24, 2020, and was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Supreme Court's chief registrar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng