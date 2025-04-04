The Rivers State High Court has issued an interim injunction restricting the police, DSS and other security agencies from arresting Edison Ehie, a former chief of staff to suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara

According to the court, all parties involved in the case should maintain the status quo as it stands on March 30, pending the hearing of the substantive suit

The case was in connection with the arson at the state House of Assembly complex and the recent allegations made by the immediate past head of service in the state, George Nwaeke

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, has ordered the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to desist from arresting the suspended chief of staff to embattled Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie.

Justice IPC Igwe of the trial court gave the order while ruling on the motion brought before him by Ehie, who was the applicant in the suit.

Officers court stopped from arresting Fubara's ally

In the suit, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the DSS, the state's DSS director and the police service commission were included among the seven respondents or defendants.

According to Channels TV, the case is linked to the allegation of arson against the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

In the order, the court stopped the defendants from arresting, detaining, interrogating or inviting the applicant until the determination of the substantive case.

The court ruled that all parties in the suit should maintain the status quo ante litem as of March 30, 2025, until it rules on the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

Court granted Fubara's ally request

The court also granted the applicant's prayer to serve the writ of summons and other important processes on the defendants through substituted means, particularly by post, using the Red Star Express Courier Service to their addresses in Abuja and subsequently file proof of delivery in court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the case to April 29 for the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The issues concerning the attack on the Rivers State House of Assembly recently resurfaced when the immediate past Head of Service in the troubled state, George Nwaeke, in a series of interviews, accused Fubara's administration of masterminding the arson.

Governor Fubara accused of arson

Nwaeke resigned from his position days ago and alleged that the suspended chief of staff received funds from the governor to carry out the attack on the state assembly complex.

However, suspended Governor Fubara, Ehie, and the former Obio/Akpor Local Government chairman Chijioke Ihunwo, who were implicated in Nwaeke's allegations, have denied the claim. They dismissed Nwaeke's allegations as false and maintained that they were being driven by his insatiable greed for wealth.

