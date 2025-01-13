Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been impeached over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The speaker of the Lagos state house of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been impeached. Photo credit: Mudashiru A. Obasa

Source: Facebook

Obasa, who represents Agege State Constituency I, in 2007, was reelected four times in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. He was first elected Speaker in 2015.

AIT Live reported that members of the Assembly immediately elected Mojisola Miranda, the lawmaker representing Apapa I State Constituency, as the new Speaker.

TVC News confirmed the development in its publication on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Obasa removed after statement on Lagos governorship ambition

Obasa's suspension came amid the speculation surrounding Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a potential candidate for the 2027 Lagos state governorship race.

Dr. Obasa said he had not given a serious thought about becoming the next governor of the state as was already being speculated.

The embattled speaker said his major concern has been to strengthen the party in the state.

Details later..............

Nigerians react as Lagos lawmakers impeach speaker Obasa

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

@Its_ereko tweeted:

"One man go rule Nigeria. him pikin go rule Lagos. so called men of God go still tell una to pray for them."

@uchejoy tweeted:

"I hope Nigeria wont fall apart for 2027 election. One man cant have Nigeria and Lagos at once."

@SOTesleem tweeted:

"E don happen. Let's see how he'll pursue his governorship ambition now."

@LovedCarefully tweeted:

"2027, is that you? Oh Boy!! The events will be massive."

@damen222 tweeted:

"Long overdue. Why now?"

@LotaBillz tweeted:

"Yoruba RONUs una go learn the hard way. 😂 Seyi Tinubu or GRV our in-laws is here to stay. Alausa 2027 issa allah."

@gen_oladiipo tweeted:

"Why does he look like Portable?"

Read more about Lagos guber 2027 debate here:

Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho Council chair

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State House of Assembly suspended Alimosho Local Government Chairman Jelili Sulaimon indefinitely.

The decision, made during a plenary session, was prompted by a motion from Hon. Sanni Okanlawon.

Lawmakers criticized Sulaimon’s failure to follow financial regulations, with Hon. Nureni Akinsanya referencing an Auditor-General's report detailing significant irregularities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng