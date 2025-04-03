If you have applied for admission at Babcock University, the next crucial step is to confirm whether your name appears on the admission list. This ensures you are well-prepared to join the university. The Babcock University admission portal provides a seamless way to check your admission status and register for the program of your choice.

Babcock University is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. Photo: @babcocknigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Applicants can check their admission status through the Babcock University admission portal or the JAMB portal.

Babcock University admission list for the 2024/2025 academic session is now available on the JAMB portal.

Admitted students must accept their offer of admission, pay the required Babcock University school fees, and complete the registration steps.

Babcock University admission portal

The Babcock University admission portal is an online platform where current and prospective students can access various university services. The users can perform several tasks, including checking their admission status, printing admission slips, making payments, completing the online screening process, and registering for courses.

How to check the admission list for Babcock University

The Babcock admission list is the official list of candidates granted admission to the university. You can check the list on the Babcock University admission portal or the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

However, presently, prospective students can only check their status through the JAMB portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to do so efficiently.

JAMB e-facility portal home page. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Open your web browser and visit the JAMB E-facility portal. Enter your username and password to log in to your JAMB account. If you don’t have an account, complete the registration process first. Scroll down to locate and click the "Check Admission Status" option. Select the examination year corresponding to your UT ME attempt (e.g., 2025). Input your JAMB registration number in the designated field. Click "Check Admission Status" to view your results. Click "Access My CAPS" for detailed information about your admission, including details about your Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). Proceed to print your JAMB admission letter.

You will see one of the following statuses: Admission in progress, check back later, NOT ADMITTED, or CONGRATULATIONS.

How to accept admission on JAMB CAPS

Once you confirm that you have been admitted to an institution, accept or reject the admission via JAMB CAPS. Below are the steps for accepting admission on JAMB CAPS.

Admitted students must accept their admission, pay the required fees, and complete registration steps. Photo: @babcocknigeria (modified by author)

Visit the JAMB e-Facility portal using your browser. Log in with your email address and password. Click on "Check Admission Status." Select the year you took the UTME exam. Click "Check Admission Status" again. If admitted, a message will appear stating, "Congratulations, you have been offered provisional admission." Click "Accept" or "Reject." Click "Accept" to confirm your admission. A new page will load, asking you to confirm your decision. Click "Yes."

Babcock University admission requirements

Each course has specific requirements that candidates must meet. However, the general Babcock University admission requirements for undergraduate programmes are as follows.

Achieve a minimum score of 170 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be eligible for the admission screening process.

Choose Babcock University as their FIRST choice during the JAMB registration.

Obtain at least five credit passes at the GCE/SSCE/NECO examinations or their equivalent. These should be obtained in no more than two settings (one setting only for medicine).

Applicants must be at least 16 years old at the time of application.

How to apply for Babcock University admission?

When applying for the screening exercise, carefully complete the form and review all details before submitting it. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for Babcock University's screening/verification exercises.

Babcock University admission portal sign-in homepage. Photo: @admissions.babcock.edu.ng

Source: Original

Go to the application portal by clicking the Babcock University admission portal. Click "Sign in".Then enter your email address and password if you already have an account. If you don’t have an account, click the "Sign Up" button to create one. Make a payment for the application fee. Log in to your newly created account and complete your details, including your date of birth, contact information, guardian details, and a recent profile photo upload. Provide the required entry information, including details of your previous education, such as the schools attended, dates, exam grades and qualifications obtained. Upload all necessary documents, including letters of recommendation, transcripts, relevant academic records, and identification. Select your preferred screening center from the available options. Review all the information you have entered, then click the "Submit Application" button to complete your application. You will receive a confirmation email once your application is successfully submitted.

Is the Babcock admission form still out?

Yes, the Babcock admission form is still out. All the , including Postgraduate Forms, Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Forms, Master's Degree Forms, Undergraduate Forms, Pre-degree Forms, IJMB Forms, JUPEB Forms, Inter-school Transfer Forms, Change of Institution/Direct Entry Forms, and Diploma Forms, are available.

How much is the Babcock application fee?

Babcock University's application fee is ₦2,000. Photo: @babcock.university on Instagram (modified by author)

The application fee for the higher learning institution is ₦2,000, with an additional service charge of ₦350, totaling ₦2,350.

The Babcock University admission portal allows candidates to view the list of successful applicants who have been granted provisional admission to the university's programs. Additionally, candidates can check and confirm their admission status through the JAMB e-Facility portal.

