Two prominent organizations, the National Union of Ogoni Students International (NUOS INT’L USA) and the Center for Democracy, Human Rights, and Anti-Corruption International (CDHRAC INT’L USA), have strongly opposed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

They also condemned the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) as the sole administrator of the state.

In a joint statement dated Monday, March 27, 2025, NUOS INT’L President Pius Nwinee and CDHRAC INT’L Coordinator Cornelius Dumerenee described the move as illegal.

They urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara not to succumb to what they termed “the antics of an iron ruler.”

“The state is not at war with itself or any other entity, nor is it facing any internal or external aggressions. President Tinubu must immediately withdraw the sole administrator and end this self-serving, illegal state of emergency,” the statement read.

Wike blamed for political crisis

The groups accused Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of masterminding the crisis in Rivers state.

They alleged that Wike had previously diverted funds meant for the development of Ogoniland and is now using his influence to destabilize the state government.

“What the people of Rivers State and Governor Siminalayi Fubara are currently facing is a political coup masterminded by the Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, and his sycophants,” the statement alleged.

They further claimed that the imposition of the state of emergency was based on misinformation aimed at unseating Governor Fubara.

President Tinubu’s Decision Challenged

The statement criticized President Tinubu’s justification for the state of emergency, arguing that there is no valid evidence warranting such drastic measures.

“Mr. President, your broadcast message to the nation stated that you received intelligence reports justifying this move. That is wrong. The real intention is to create disunity, chaos, and instability in Rivers State in order to remove an elected governor, which is against the rule of law.”

The groups warned that the situation could have serious consequences, recalling the injustices that led to the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists.

Groups raise concerns over state of emergency in Rivers

They expressed concern that the state of emergency could be a strategy to secure control of the state’s resources ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We regret to note that by this declaration, Mr. President, you have placed the weight of your office against Rivers State and its duly elected governor. This act signals that you are complicit in this political power grab.”

The organizations insisted that even if the President has the power to declare a state of emergency, he does not have the authority to remove an elected governor.

“The only people with the power to suspend or remove the governor of Rivers State are the people of Rivers State. This political maneuvering will be challenged at every level of democratic institutions.”

They urged Governor Fubara to stand firm and not surrender his mandate to external influences.

Rivers sole administrator suspends SSG, other appointees

Previously, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, March 26, Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has suspended all political appointees and office holders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff to the Administrator, said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

