Victor Osimhen continues his stellar season with another standout performance for Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup

Osimhen’s brace helped secure Galatasaray’s place in the Turkish Cup semifinals after a 2-1 win against Fenerbahce

The Nigerian forward taunted the Fenerbahce fans and Jose Mourinho with multiple backflips afterwards

Victor Osimhen delivered a stellar performance as he led Galatasaray to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup.

The Nigerian striker scored twice to propel The Lions into the semifinals, marking a historic win at the Ulker Stadium Sukru Saracoglu on Wednesday night.

Victor Osimhen taunted the Fenerbahce fanbase with his celebrations after netting a brace to send Galatasaray into the Turkish Cup semifinals. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Following a disappointing league defeat to Besiktas, their first of the season in the Super Lig, Galatasaray bounced back with determination against their Istanbul foes.

From the opening whistle, both teams showcased aggressive attacking play, but it was Osimhen who broke the deadlock just ten minutes into the match, according to EuroFoot.

The Super Eagles forward latched onto a perfectly placed pass from Baris Alper Yilmaz, controlled the ball brilliantly, and unleashed a thunderous strike that left the Fenerbahce goalkeeper helpless.

Seventeen minutes later, Galatasaray doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, with Osimhen stepping up confidently to send the ball into the back of the net.

Despite Fenerbahce pulling one goal back through Sebastian Szymanski just before halftime, Galatasaray held firm in the second half to secure their place in the semifinals, where they will face Konyaspor.

Osimhen taunts Mourinho and Fenerbahce fans

The match was not only about football—it was also filled with drama and emotions.

After the final whistle, Osimhen wasted no time in taking a jab at Fenerbahce fans and their head coach, Jose Mourinho.

The Super Eagles striker, known for his fiery passion and charisma, celebrated Galatasaray’s victory in style with multiple backflips, a move widely seen as a taunt aimed at the home crowd.

Mourinho, who had made pre-match comments downplaying Galatasaray’s chances, appeared visibly frustrated on the sidelines, as evident with his altercation and physical attack on Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk at the end of the game.

Jose Mourinho looks from the sidelines as Fenerbahce were knocked out of the Turkish Cup by Galatasaray after a Victor Osimhen brace. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s wild jubilation sparked reactions across social media, with fans praising his confidence and ability to thrive under pressure.

A season to remember for Osimhen

Osimhen has been a key player for Galatasaray this season, contributing significantly to their domestic dominance.

With his two-goal performance against Fenerbahce, the Nigerian international now boasts an impressive goal tally of 28 goals and five assists in just 32 games this season.

Osimhen’s ability to rise to the occasion in crucial moments continues to solidify his reputation as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

As Galatasaray advances to the semifinals, all eyes will be on Osimhen to maintain his top form and inspire his side to further glory.

With his latest heroics and bold celebrations, he has certainly etched his name deeper into the fierce rivalry between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Osimhen reacts after ending Mourinho’s trophy hopes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen shared his thoughts on scoring a brace after helping Galatasaray defeat fierce rivals Fenerbahce in the 2024/2025 Turkish Cup quarter-finals.

Osimhen, speaking to the media after the match, said the team was motivated by the 2-1 loss to Besiktas in the Istanbul derby last week.

