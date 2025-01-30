The DSS has reportedly detained two members of the Lagos State House of Assembly over the removal of Mudashiru Obasa, as the speaker of the House

Sources within the secret police confirmed that Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu and Hon. Lanre Afinni are being questioned on matters relating to the impeachment

Obasa, who was impeached on Monday, January 13, has claimed to remain the speaker and that his impeachment would only be accepted if due process was followed

The Lagos State House of Assembly's internal crisis is far from being over since the impeachment of the former speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa.

This is as two members of the chamber, Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu and Hon. Lanre Afinni are said to be in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) in the state.

Obasa: Why DSS detained Lagos lawmakers

The Sun reported that the two lawmakers are under interrogation over the removal of the embattled speaker Obasa earlier this month.

On Monday, January 13, Obasa was impeached by the majority of the house members and was subsequently replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The medium reported that the newly elected deputy speaker Hon. Mojeed Fatai and several other members of the house have shown their solidarity with the lawmakers in the custody of the secret police.

Lagos lawmakers storm DSS office

New Telegraph reported that the aggrieved lawmakers visited the office of the DSS and demanded their release.

Another source within the DSS confirmed the detention of the house members but noted that one of them has been released, based on health conditions.

Over the weekend, Obasa rejected his impeachment and said he would remain the speaker of the house until due process was followed.

The embattled lawmaker who was accused of financial misappropriation and misconduct, challenged the lawmakers to justify their allegations and disclosed their evidence against him.

Obasa maintained that his impeachment would only be accepted if it was done in due process. He alleged that his only crime was to nurture governorship ambition.

Anifowoshe reacts to Obasa's impeachment

In an interview with Legit.ng, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, posited that the removal of Obasa could signal a larger shift in the politics of Lagos.

Anifowoshe also queried the circumstances surrounding the removal of Obasa and expressed optimism about ascertaining the independence of the judiciary. She said:

"From a legal standpoint, while his removal may be viewed as part of the legitimate exercise of parliamentary rights, its timing and the forces behind it are key. Is this an internal party manoeuvre?

"A response to public dissatisfaction? Or part of a broader strategy to set the stage for the 2027 elections? Regardless, it will be important to see how the new leadership functions, how it aligns with the state’s executive branch, and whether the Assembly’s independence will be maintained."

Supreme Court document questioned Obasa's legal credentials

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Supreme Court document has raised some questions about the legal credentials of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa's name was reportedly missing from the Roll of Legal Practitioners in Nigeria, despite his claim to have a law degree from LASU.

The document was dated July 24, 2020, and was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Supreme Court's chief registrar.

