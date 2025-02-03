A lawmaker has reacted to the report suggesting that President Tinubu gave a presidential order to reinstate embattled speaker Mudashiru Obasa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's purported directive to reinstate Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker has been described as “fake news” targeted at distracting the newly elected Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

Lawmaker: Tinubu's reinstatement directive of Obasa, fake news

The denial followed a report by an online platform claiming that President Tinubu had pressured members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to allow the return of Obasa as Speaker three weeks after removal, went viral on Sunday, February 2, and stirred a fresh debate in the polity.

The medium claimed the lawmakers should be prepared to return Obasa because the political price for his removal could potentially outweigh the benefits of punishing his excesses.

However, a lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, described the report as fake news.

He explained how Lagos Assembly led by Speaker Honourable Mojisola Meranda had met with President Tinubu, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state.

As reported by Vanguard, the lawmaker concluded that Meranda has the overall support of Lagos Assembly lawmakers but queried the motive by some elements behind Obasa's alleged return to the House.

He stated:

“This is nothing but fake news based on the fact that she has met with The President, Mr Governor, The GAC and Past members from the 1st Assembly to the 9th Assembly, among many others.

“There have also been numerous courtesy calls and endorsements on the election of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly since the week of her election, further giving credence and authenticity to the legitimacy of her election.

“The circulation of the fake news has piqued the interest of many political observers, enthusiasts and citizens as they keep asking in one voice — “Is Obasa so important that he is being protected from above or are these just media stunts of a sore loser?”

“Lagos lawmakers are solidly behind the leadership of Rt Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who was constitutionally elected.”

Meanwhile, an aide to Meranda, who pleaded anonymity, said the new Speaker was focused on the task ahead and would not be distracted by “cheap talks and mere speculations to cause confusion over leadership change of the assembly.”

Why Obasa was sacked as speaker

Legit.ng reported that the speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office, ending his tenure as speaker since 2015.

No fewer than 32 members of the assembly removed Obasa from his position and accused him of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex, which critics argued was excessive and fraudulent.

The house also dissolved all principal positions and standing committees in the assembly.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected and swore in Honourable Mojisola Meranda as speaker of the state assembly. She became the first female speaker the Lagos Assembly has ever had.

