The highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos state, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), will on Monday, February 3, decide Mudashiru Obasa's fate

Members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) will meet at the state government house in Marina today, to resolve the controversy surrounding Obasa’s removal as speaker of the assembly

This move followed the reports of Obasa rejecting his impeachment by Lagos lawmakers and claims that President Tinubu ordered his reinstatement

In a significant twist, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos state is set to hold an emergency meeting today, Monday, February 3, over the lingering leadership crisis in the state's House of Assembly.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Lagos House Marina, the official residence of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

GAC is the highest decision-making organ of the APC, whose decisions are binding on members. The council is led by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a lifetime patron.

Members of the GAC and the state governor are expected to also deliberate on the crisis in the legislative arm of government with the aim of finding a lasting and amicable solution.

Obasa fumes over removal as Lagos speaker

Over the weekend, Obasa rejected the impeachment and said he would remain the speaker of the house until due process was followed.

The embattled lawmaker was accused of financial misappropriation and misconduct but has challenged the lawmakers to justify their allegations and disclose their evidence against him.

Obasa maintained that his impeachment would only be accepted if it was done according to the regulations and stated that his only crime was nurturing governorship ambitions.

Lagos GAC to decide Obasa's fate today

No fewer than 32 members of the assembly removed Obasa from his position and accused him of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex, which critics argued was excessive and fraudulent.

In a swift move, the lawmakers elected and swore in Honourable Mojisola Meranda as speaker of the state assembly.

The development has reportedly led to conflicting reactions among members of the GAC, party faithful, as well as the general public.

As reported by Vanguard, a member of the GAC, Muraina Taiwo, from Isolo Constituency, in a statement, faulted members of the Assembly, for reconvening during recess of the house to remove Obasa.

This was after the GAC members, Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Anthony Adefuye, expressed divergent views over Obasa's impeachment.

While Adefuye insists Obasa was illegally removed, Obanikoro countered the latter, saying his statement “was careless.”

Reacting, the GAC secretary, Mutiu Are, maintained that “the brewing crisis in the Assembly is a family affair” and would be resolved in a family way.

However, reports making the rounds on Monday morning disclosed that GAC has moved to resolve amicably the imbroglio following Obasa’s removal.

Lagos speaker Meranda visits GAC, seeks blessings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos Assembly speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda visited the Governor’s Advisory Council.

In a trending video making the rounds online, Meranda stated that her visit was to seek the blessings of the council and briefed them about the event that unfolded at the assembly on Monday.

